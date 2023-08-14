Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gates Industrial Corporation: Breaking Records And Driving Growth

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
331 Followers

Summary

  • Gates Industrial Corporation broke record sales with $936 million and is experiencing increased demand in manufacturer end markets.
  • GTES focuses on power transmission and fluid power solutions, serving diverse industries such as construction and agriculture.
  • Despite volatility in profitability metrics, GTES has strong financials, a solid cash position, and a lower valuation compared to peers.

Interior of a large distribution warehouse company with worker standing in balcony

Portra

Investment Rundown

In a recent report form, Gates Industrial Corporation (NYSE:GTES) has been showcasing why they are a solid investment opportunity right now. The company broke record sales by netting $936 million of it, up about 4% despite macroeconomic challenges. This proves

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
331 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.