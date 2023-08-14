Sentiment Speaks: The Market May Still Crash
Summary
- I am seeing many more analysts and commenters focus upon market sentiment as a market driver over the last 12 years on Seeking Alpha.
- Many of the recent market studies suggest this is a more accurate lens through which to view market movements.
- The manner in which the market will likely test support in the coming weeks will tell us whether we are setting up a market crash or not.
I have now been writing for Seeking Alpha for 12 years. And, when I began writing, there were no discussions focusing upon the effect of market sentiment on market price action. Moreover, when I began outlining the importance of market sentiment 12 years ago, many simply viewed my perspective as outright “voodoo.”
Yet, fast forward 12 years, and not only are we seeing many other articles highlighting the importance of market sentiment, we are seeing commenters taking note of how it is a key factor in the direction of the market.
To this end, I was quite proud to see the following comment yesterday to another contributor’s article from someone who follows my public work on Seeking Alpha:
“Funny how things change. Last October when 10yr yields peaked around 4.20% the S&P 500 was around 3600. Fast forward close to a year and 10yr rose as high as 4.15% and S&P 500 shrugs around 4500. Sentiment really is a key factor . . . ”
After 12 years, and having amassed 74,000 followers on Seeking Alpha alone, 8000 subscribers to our analysis services, almost 1000 money manager clients, and maintaining a service within the Seeking Alpha Investor Group top 3 out of 170 for many years, I am truly proud of the impact we have had within the platform and upon investors understanding of market dynamics.
What I truly appreciated about the quote above was that this commenter absolutely nailed it.
Take yourself back in time to mid-October of 2022. The SPX had spiked down to just below 3500SPX on October 13, 2022. Did you even consider the potential that, within less than a year later, we would be north of 4300SPX?
Well, if you understood the dynamics of market sentiment, this would not surprise you. In fact, even before we struck that bottom on October 13, 2022, we prepared subscribers for an imminent bottom being struck in the market on October 12, with our expectation that the market was going to rally to 4300+ from 3500SPX.
But, the other point that the commenter made was even more important. Too many market participants and analysts are way too reliant upon seeming correlations. While I addressed the “correlation” view a few weeks ago in the following article, I think the commenter above makes an astute point regarding this concept.
Sentiment Speaks: Can The Market Now Head To New All-Time Highs?
Everyone and their grandmother were quite certain that the rising interest rate environment led by the Fed was the cause of the market decline in 2021. Well, the Fed is still within its rate raising program, and the market interest rates are almost exactly where they were in October of 2022. Yet, the market rallied as high as 4607SPX despite these facts. For those that are not counting, that is a 31% rally off the October 2022 low, most of which we expected even before the market struck its October 13, 2022 bottom. This has left many others scratching their heads, especially if they have been following the Fed or the various correlations.
Another one of our followers on Seeking Alpha posted the following comment. And he nailed it too:
“I once thought many macro pressures pushed the market like winds on a sail. All I had to do was figure out how the wind was blowing. Maybe the theory is right but I now think the market is more like a rushing river than an ocean and the wind has a far weaker effect than the currents.
I have adopted the theory that investor sentiment is all that matters . . .”
So, let me cut to the chase. I still think the most probable action over the coming weeks is to see a test of major support in the 4270-4350SPX region. Moreover, the nature of the market decline to that support will tell us whether the market is setting up for a crash as we look towards 2024, or if the market is simply pulling back correctively, on its way to 4800SPX next.
I have been outlining for the last several months that both of these potentials are still very much on the table. And, the nature of the next decline will provide us with the guidance we need. From an Elliott Wave perspective, if the drop into that support region is a clear 5-wave structure, then I will be raising much more cash on the ensuing corrective bounce I would expect thereafter, and will prepare for what can be a market crash pointing us towards levels below those struck in October 2022 as we look towards 2024. However, if the market pulls back in a clearly corrective fashion into that support over the coming weeks, then I will likely deploy the cash I have recently raised back into the market for an expected rally to the 4800SPX region next.
If you have been following my work over the last year, you would know that we caught the low in October of 2022. We expected a rally to the 4100-4150SPX region in a first leg up off that low. Thereafter, we expected a pullback to the 3800-3900SPX region, to be followed by an expected rally to 4300+. And, once the market reached our ideal target in the 4375-4425SPX region, I turned quite cautious. So, as you can see, our outline has guided our subscribers quite well through this rally.
As one of our subscribers recently summarized the feeling of our general client base:
“I echo the amazement at the reliability of fibs, and in particular Avi and Mike's blue boxes. You guys have been playing these twists and turns like a fiddle.”
But, for now, I think we still need a bit more patience to allow the market to provide us with the signal for the next multi-hundred point trending move. As I have been outlining, the nature of the structure within which we drop towards support will likely tell the story for the rest of 2023, and even well beyond.
