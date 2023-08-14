Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Independent Bank Group: Profits Are Being Squeezed

Aug. 14, 2023 8:35 AM ETIndependent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX)
Daniel Jones
Summary

  • Independent Bank Group saw a significant drop in share price earlier this year due to the banking crisis but has since partially recovered.
  • The company has grown through acquisitions over the years, and it offers a wide range of services, including commercial and retail lending, deposits, and wealth management.
  • While loans continue to grow and deposits have resumed growth, the company still faces challenges with its income statement, debt, and exposure to uninsured deposits.
  • Most of these are not dealbreakers, but the profit squeeze does sour the prospect to some degree, for sure.
Bank manager walking and talking with senior couple in bank branch

Hero Images Inc

Earlier this year, practically every bank experienced some downside because of the contagion that was working its way through the industry. Most of the companies survived, but some fell apart entirely. Of the enterprises that did pull out of that downward

