Palantir's Potential S&P 500 Inclusion: Don't Get Too Excited

Aug. 14, 2023 8:55 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
Tradevestor
Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. has many catalysts in its favor, but I am not sure S&P 500 is a prominent one among that.
  • Past performance of companies added to the S&P 500 does not guarantee future rewards, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
  • Beware of survivorship bias when only looking at winners and survivors from a list. Those who fall by the wayside rarely show up in statistics.
  • I suggest avoiding buying in and around a frenzy and to always base your decisions on fundamentals.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There are many reasons to be excited about Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR). Let's run down a few. The company's balance sheet is pristine with no debt. It recently announced a $1 billion

This article was written by

Tradevestor
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

Tyler Durden 42
I don't think using the price on the inclusion date is the way to do it. Looking to see if there is a runup on price prior to inclusion date would probably be more accurate to see what impact inclusion has on the price.
TheeSoluution
PLTR is in a class all its own period,S&P will just add to it, I see some exciting times ahead as a PLTR shareholder myself
WSLegend
Every dog has its day!
Maybe this will finally be a good stock.
justanopion
It doesn’t mean they’ll be included in the S&P 500. They need to stop selling shares.
