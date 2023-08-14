Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There are many reasons to be excited about Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR). Let's run down a few. The company's balance sheet is pristine with no debt. It recently announced a $1 billion buyback. The company expects to make a GAAP profit every single quarter in 2023. It has a strong presence in the government space, where security and data analytics need are of paramount importance. Its products and services are well positioned to leverage Artificial Intelligence across the enterprise. And many more.

But one thing that Palantir and investors alike seem to be focusing on is an inclusion in the S&P 500 index. A few months ago, CEO Alex Karp published an open letter about it. The company recently said it expects eligibility criteria to be met in Q4. Seeking Alpha analysts (here and here) have also been quite bullish on the potential S&P 500 inclusion. There are obvious reasons to be excited about a potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index like retirement plans and hedge funds buying the index, propelling its components higher.

Will inclusion in the index guarantee that Palantir investors are destined to reap rewards in the future? There is no definitive way to answer that except referring to past performance of companies that were added to the index. Let's dig deeper.

Before that, a quick recap of my recent Palantir coverage. I most recently warned investors to be cautious and book some profits ahead of the company's Q2 results. Since then, the stock has lost 15% compared to the market's ~1%.

S&P Eligibility

For those who are not familiar, S&P 500 has strict eligibility criteria including but not limited to the ones below. You can find the full listing here on the S&P 500 website.

Market cap greater than $14.50 billion.

Must generate at least 50% of its revenue in the US

Must be primarily listed on a U.S exchange

Construction & Weighting

As you may be aware, S&P is very careful about the construction and make-up of its index to ensure weightage is in accordance with the economic realities. That's why industrial companies used to dominate the index a while ago but have since lost their leadership position to Information Technology companies. To accomplish this balance, S&P characterizes companies by Sector and Industry.

I was curious to see how stocks recently added to the S&P 500 index have since performed. Since Palantir belongs to the Application Software industry under the Information Technology sector, I pulled up all stocks added to S&P 500 index under this Sector-Industry classification. At present, there are 15 such stocks in the S&P 500 index. Let's call this the "new 15".

As someone who firmly believes statistics can hide more than what they reveal, I tried my best to avoid or at least be aware of common logical/mathematical pitfalls. For example, a simple average of the annualized returns for these 15 stocks shows about 16%. But not every stock has spent the same time in the S&P 500 index, as for example, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has spent more than 3 decades in the index while Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has spent less than 3 months.

I also had to be mindful of stocks related pitfalls like stock-splits along the way and I've done my best by validating against multiple sources including Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Macrotrends.net. For those keen on diving deeper, I've presented both the raw table as well as an image snapshot below.

Company Ticker Date Added Price on Inclusion Day Current Price Overall Returns Since Inclusion Date Difference Years Since Inclusion Annualized Return Since Inclusion Palo Alto Networks PANW 6/20/2023 $225.35 $218.00 -3.26% 52.00 0.142465753 -20.77% Fair Issac FICO 3/20/2023 $654.50 $862.00 31.70% 144.00 0.394520548 100.98% Ceridian CDAY 9/20/2021 $107.00 $73.00 -31.78% 690.00 1.890410959 -18.31% PTC PTC 4/20/2021 $139.99 $143.00 2.15% 843.00 2.309589041 0.93% Tyler Technologies TYL 6/22/2020 $333.00 $388.00 16.52% 1145.00 3.136986301 4.99% Paycom PAYC 1/28/2020 $312.00 $292.00 -6.41% 1291.00 3.536986301 -1.86% Cadence Design Systems CDNS 9/18/2017 $38.50 $225.00 484.42% 2153.00 5.898630137 34.89% Ansys ANSS 6/19/2017 $123.00 $300.00 143.90% 2244.00 6.147945205 15.61% Synopsys SNPS 3/16/2017 $70.00 $430.00 514.29% 2339.00 6.408219178 32.75% Salesforce CRM 9/15/2008 $13.70 $209.00 1425.55% 5443.00 14.91232877 20.05% Gen Digital GEN 3/25/2003 $4.00 $20.00 400.00% 7444.00 20.39452055 8.21% Intuit INTU 12/5/2000 $22.80 $498.00 2084.21% 8284.00 22.69589041 14.55% Adobe ADBE 5/5/1997 $5.00 $508.00 10060.00% 9594.00 26.28493151 19.22% Autodesk ADSK 12/1/1989 $3.60 $207.00 5650.00% 12306.00 33.71506849 12.77% Oracle Corporation ORCL 8/31/1989 $0.35 $113.00 32185.71% 12398.00 33.96712329 18.54% Click to enlarge

New 15 Return (Author)

While 16% return from the included companies beats the average annualized S&P return of 10.15% handily, can this be survivorship bias? Meaning, I did not look at the returns of all the companies that got added but only the ones that got added to and remained in the index. So, the natural question is, how did the companies that got added to S&P 500 but got removed later performed? This is where things get tricky for most of us with our limited data availability. For example, many of the companies below that were replaced by the "new 15" are no longer in existence in their original form. Is there another way to compare the returns without survivorship bias?

Company Ticker Date Removed Dish Networks DISH 6/20/2023 Lumen Technologies LUMN 3/20/2023 UNUM UNM 9/20/2021 VAR Varian Medical Systems 4/20/2021 Nordstrom JWN 6/22/2020 WellCare WCG 1/28/2020 Staples SPLS 9/18/2017 Ryder System R 6/19/2017 Harman Intl HAR 3/16/2017 FRE Freddie Mac 9/15/2008 Click to enlarge

Fortunately, even before I compiled my numbers, I was aware that many highly qualified professionals and researchers have done a deep dive in this topic. More than a decade ago, Federal Reserve Bank of New York carried out what I believe is one of the best studies on this subject. Their study finds that while companies that got added to S&P 500 had strong preinclusion performance (like Palantir has shown), there is no evidence to conclude that inclusion by and of itself will lead to permanent positive effect on the value of a stock.

Digging deeper into their research, I'd like to highlight these key points about the stock characteristics:

the stocks analyzed were added to the index between October 1989 and October 2009. Clearly, the market has been through various peak and trough cycles in this 20 year period with the recovery from the 1987 crash, the dot com bubble, dot com crash, 2008 financial crisis etc. being part of this time period. So, this is not cherry picked data.

the average company showed a 56% increase in market cap in the two years preceding its inclusion to the index. This may not be exactly true for Palantir if you look at the two year period given the crash in 2022 but the company's market cap has had a range of $8 billion to $40 billion in the last 52 weeks, which is a 400% increase to the highs from the lows.

this period also coincides with strong earnings performance in the year preceding and the year of inclusion, same as Palantir.

Changes in stock characteristics

The New York Fed study clearly found a correlation between improvements in S&P's five main criteria (liquidity, share ownership, profitability, market cap, and sector representation) and an eventual inclusion in S&P 500. That is, since a few stocks showed improvements in a few metrics, they got included in the S&P 500. And the market-adjusted size (size of the company dividend by the average size of all the stocks in the index) of the stocks included in the index went up for a few trading days post-inclusion as well (about 20 days).

Pre and post inclusion performance (newyorkfed.org)

But does that also mean inclusion in S&P 500 will spur the same stocks to an even better performance for a lengthy enough period for investors to take advantage of an inclusion? Not quite sure, according to the findings of the study. The study found that absolute returns 6 months post inclusion were significantly lower (1/3rd) of the returns these stocks provided in the two years before inclusion, as shown by the first 3 columns in the table below. The last three columns with the ".adj" tag refer to the returns of the included stocks after adjusting for market-returns. Here too, the performance 6 months post-inclusion dips by more than 2/3rds generally.

Average Returns (newyorkfed.org) Legend (newyorkfed.org)

Okay what do all these mean in plain English? Let's try the following three direct quotes from the study and my interpretation of those quotes in much simpler words:

"In other words, it is possible that the inclusion event per se has no independent effect on the value and co-movement of the event firms. The matched sample analysis in this section addresses this issue." A stock being included in the S&P 500 index by and of itself does not define the stock's future movements. This comprehensive study makes me believe Palantir is unlikely to be an exception to the norm.

"Thus, the evidence indicates that the value effect is determined by changes in firm earnings in the year of index inclusion, with the information about these changes already reflected in the pre-inclusion revision of analysts’ EPS forecasts." That the stock is already priced in for years of future growth based on aggressive EPS forecast. Palantir, for example, is already forecasted to grow its revenue by 4 and a half folds in the next 9 years

"This paper demonstrates that the S&P 500 index inclusion has no permanent effect on market value and return co-movement of the index-included firms. Our results are in contrast to the consensus in the large index literature." Do not believe in the popular myth that an inclusion in the index will propel a stock to outperform for years to come.



Outlook and Conclusion

As mentioned in the beginning of the article, I believe Palantir has a lot going in its favor. In addition to the points I highlighted already, the company's Total Addressable Market [TAM] remains a conundrum (in a positive way) with the CEO saying it is around $900 billion. This may seem aggressive when you consider the TAM was just $119 billion three years ago but not when you factor in that AI is projected to grow to a $2 trillion market by 2030 and that Palantir is well-positioned to leverage AI across all three primary solutions: Gotham, Foundry, and Apollo.

AI TAM (statista.com)

In addition, I like the fact that the company is being shareholder focused this early in its innings with its pristine balance sheet and buyback program.

However, I don't believe an inclusion in S&P 500 will be the catalyst that propels this company and its stock. If anything, I'd be wary of buying around this frenzy and buy only when I feel the fundamentals warrant a buy. After the recent ~25% haircut, the stock is getting a bit more interesting here but I still retain my hold rating on the stock. As a fan of Palantir, I look forward to its inclusion in the S&P 500 index but not with the expectation that it will lead the stock to better results.