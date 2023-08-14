Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cisco: A Strong Buy For Risk-Averse Investors

Aug. 14, 2023 3:00 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)3 Comments
Summary

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. has demonstrated stellar financial performance with wide free cash flow margin over the past decade.
  • The company's capital allocation approach is very shareholder-friendly, with massive buybacks and a strong track record of dividend growth.
  • Cisco is well-positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities, as a significant portion of the world's population still lacks internet access.

CISCO IoT Cloud business unit offices

Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) profitability is stellar, and I am impressed by the fact that despite a massive business scale and low revenue growth, the management can still deliver profitability metrics expansion. The company pays attractive

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

mwh27 profile picture
mwh27
Today, 3:39 PM
Premium
Comments (594)
FYI - hot rumor this morning that activist Elliott Management may be coming in.

Fingers crossed!!!
U
Unterdog
Today, 3:37 PM
Comments (56)
CSCO trading very close to its 5 year high and more or less range bound. I think I'll stay in cash at 2%+ higher return for now.
d
dean3084
Today, 3:25 PM
Comments (962)
@Dair Sansyzbayev Nice analysis for the longs??? You have more confidence than I. I've held this stock for a long time and have done covered calls for the same period with great results as it nevers get to the call price. Mr Chuck Robbins has and continues to overhype CSCO. Maybe this time he will be spot on. I hope so for the other investors. I presently have the $52.50 calls that expire Friday the 18th. I'm considering (not lightly) to go out to the November 55's, but I'm very close to taking my profits and exit stage left. :-)
