Introduction

Today I'll be veering away from the usual basket of tech/growth companies that I have analyzed previously in this series to a brick-and-mortar that almost every American is aware of. Target (NYSE:TGT) has operated with the tagline "Expect More. Pay Less" since 1994. The tagline embodies the goal set out for Target by its pioneer, Douglas Dayton, which was to "combine the best of the fashion world with the best of the discount world, a quality store with quality merchandise at discount prices, and a discount supermarket" (Target History).

Check out how Target fairs against these companies that I've run through the 10-bagger rating list:

The 10-Bagger Rating List

Check out the start of this series in "The Hunt For Potential 10x Returns: 2 Software Giants" where I have calculated the required annualized return to gain 10x returns over different time horizons. The power and influence 10x returns can have on your portfolio is immense, and I believe there are certain factors that correlate with this outcome. In short, this is what the series is all about:

In this series, I will be rating one/two companies based on pre-determined criteria which have been found to increase the chance of a stock becoming a 10-bagger. My goal in this series is hence to give investors a quick checklist of 10-bagger factors for a multitude of different companies to compare with over time. Furthermore, I will be cumulatively adding to a scatterplot each company's 10-bagger rating and Seeking Alpha Quant rating which we can track over time.

With inspiration from Christopher Mayer and Peter Lynch, as well as my own experience with investing, I have created the following rating list, which ranges from 1-10, with what I believe are the most important factors that contribute to a potential 10-bagger status.

Rating List

Profitability ("ROIC"), ("ROE") or ("ROCE") Insider Ownership Share Repurchases Gross Profit Margin Intangibles.

Profitability: Ex. Returns on Invested Capital ("ROIC"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE").

Rating Level 1-2 <(0)-2% 3-4 3-6% 5-6 7-9% 7-8 10-15% 9-10 15%+ Click to enlarge

Insider Ownership

Rating Level 1-2 0-5% 3-4 5-10% 5-6 10-25% 7-8 25-50% 9-10 50%+ Click to enlarge

Share Repurchase (yearly % purchase of outstanding shares)

Rating Level 1-2 <(-5%) 3-4 (-5)-(0%) 5-6 ±0% 7-8 1-5% 9-10 5%+ Click to enlarge

Gross Profit Margin

Rating Level 1-2 Compressing 3-6 Steady 7-10 Expanding Click to enlarge

Intangibles

Rating Intangible Asset 1-10 Company Culture 1-10 Industry Potential 1-10 Operating Leverage Click to enlarge

Target Corporation: $60 billion Market Cap

($600 billion for 10-bagger status)

Characteristic Level Rating Returns on Invested Capital ("ROIC") 11.72% 8 Insider Ownership 0.25% 1 Share Repurchases 2.72% 7 Gross Profit Margin Stable/Compressing 3 Intangibles Average 5 Click to enlarge

Total Points: 24/50

Returns on Invested Capital ("ROIC")

Target's balance sheet comprises what you would intuitively think a retailer might have. Target's single largest asset is its stores, followed by the inventory stocked within those stores. While the company has $35 billion worth of buildings and $12.6 billion worth of inventory, it only holds around $1 billion in cash. One reason for the low cash position can be explained by the nature of the industry. As a retailer, Target needs to continue purchasing new stores and more inventory in order to expand which doesn't allow the company to keep a lot of cash on hand. However, another reason is that Target is a shareholder-friendly company that uses its cash to pay a 3.36% "FWD" yielding dividend and to repurchase shares.

In order to run its business, Target borrows a relatively large amount ($16 billion), all of which is non-current (Target 10Q, Q1). In all, Target has an invested capital of $26.4 billion.

For the sake of this calculation, and in line with my previous articles, I will use twelve trailing months figures. However, one practice I will not implement is adjusting "NOPAT" by capitalizing R&D costs since Target doesn't have any R&D expenditure. Target earns 98.5% of its revenue from its primary business while the remaining 1.5%, classified as other revenue, is defined as "advertising revenue, Shipt membership and service revenues, commissions earned on third-party sales through Target.com, rental income, and other miscellaneous revenues" (10K, 2022).

During the "TTM", Target earned a "NOPAT" of $3.1 billion. Target's Q2 in fiscal year 2023 weighed down the company's profitability during this time period as operating profit was around $700 million lower than usual. The reason for this was a compressed gross margin. Target's CFO, Michael Fiddelke, explained the cause for this during the period's earnings call:

"On the gross margin line, we saw a nearly nine percentage point decline compared with last year. Merchandising accounted for more than seven points of this pressure driven primarily by our inventory reduction efforts along with the impact of higher fuel and transportation costs, product cost increases and higher shrink, partially offset by the benefit of retail price increases." (Seeking Alpha Transcripts)

Inventory levels may very well be the theme for Target's story since the pandemic, which we will touch more upon in the gross margin section below.

When dividing "NOPAT" by invested capital, I find that Target has a "ROIC" of 11.72% which is very close to management's calculation of 11.4% disclosed during the last earnings call (Seeking Alpha Transcripts). If we assume that Target was not forced to significantly discount its items in last year's Q2 and instead earned the extra $700 million, then the company's "ROIC" would be slightly higher at 13.66%. Hence, Target has consistently strong returns on invested capital which is what motivates me to rate the company an 8/10 with regard to profitability.

Insider Ownership

Target has a long and old corporate history. Therefore, the company has a very minimal amount of insider ownership. In fact, Target is essentially owned by institutions - which take up 81.82% of all outstanding shares. The largest owner of Target is The Vanguard Group which owns 9.7% of all outstanding shares.

Although insider ownership at Target is low, management seems to have a large amount of control. For example, the CEO, Brian Cornell, has held his position at the helm ever since 2014. Furthermore, the CFO has been with Target since 2004, the Chief Food and Beverage officer since 2013, and several other executives since before 2010. To me, this indicates that Target is a company that gives corporate executives the chance to grow within the large organization. Apart from the CEO owning 430,000 shares, no one has significant 'skin in the game', which motivates me to rate Target with a 1/10 with regard to insider ownership.

Nevertheless, management has clearly shown that it is capable of driving strong operating performance. From when the CEO took charge in 2014 to the company's share price peak, Target's stock price appreciated from ~$60 to ~$260 - a 500% gain. Cornell's biography states that he made huge investments in digital, data, and supply chain capabilities as well as investing in wages and personnel development.

Share Repurchases

Target has a history of deploying excess capital towards the repurchase of shares. In 2014, the company had around 633 million shares outstanding. As of the previous quarter, the company's share count is down to 461 million. This represents a share repurchase of 27.2% over the past ten years or 2.72% annually, on average. This level of share repurchases is strong and is between 1-5% which warrants the company a 7/10 with regard to share repurchases.

The reason why I can't rate Target one point higher with regard to this category is due to the company's capital deployment strategy. The CFO described Target's long-standing capital deployment priorities in the Q1 earnings call:

"First, we fully invest in our business in projects that meet our strategic and financial criteria. Second, we support the dividend and look to build on our record of annual increases, which we've maintained since 1971. And third, only after we've supported those first two priorities, we deploy any excess cash to repurchase shares over time within the limits of our Middle A credit ratings."

I believe the first priority is fully warranted due to Target's high profitability. But, the second priority of supporting a dividend immediately places Target into a dividend stock. Although this is positive for dividend investors, prioritizing dividends over share repurchases can be a headwind for investors looking for potential 10x returns.

Gross Profit Margins

In this section, I would like to get back to the I theme mentioned earlier: inventory. Problematic inventory levels are still a chief problem that is plaguing Target in the short term. When the pandemic struck in 2020, consumer spending shifted toward durable goods and away from services. While demand was sharply rising for goods, supply chains were either frozen or unreliable given the shutdown of major export economies such as China. The St. Louis Fed claims that "In response to these disruptions, firms ordered aggressively to meet demand... Retail inventories excluding autos saw even stronger monthly growth [than overall economy] over this period, peaking at 3.6% growth in 2021" (St. Louis Fed). One such retail company that ordered like crazy is Target. Inventory levels rose by 54.6% from 2019 to 2021. Having an inventory valued at $14 billion is completely unseen in the recent history of the firm, as Target has hovered at an inventory value of between $8-9 billion since 2014. The worst part about the culmination of this inventory is that it hasn't sold off the shelves as quickly as it arrived. As of the previous quarter, Target's inventory value has only decreased by 9.3% since its peak in 2021.

As a result of Target's bloated inventory, management has been aggressively discounting its goods. From the Q1, 2022 earnings call Target's CEO mentions the following:

"On the gross margin line, we saw a nearly nine percentage point decline compared with last year. Merchandising accounted for more than seven points of this pressure driven primarily by our inventory reduction efforts." (Seeking Alpha Transcripts)

The merchandising (discounting) conducted by the company directly resulted in a steep decrease in gross profit margins after 2021. So, while sales increased during the period, gross profit decreased. On a positive note, merchandising has calmed down a great deal since last year. Target delivered a gross margin of 26.3% last quarter, a recovery of 1.64% from 2022. The issue in the coming quarters that Target will need to deal with is theft, and the severity of this issue may be surprising to you:

"shrink reduced our gross margin rate by a full percentage point compared with a year ago. As Brian highlighted, pressure from shrink has continued to increase and we now expect that if current trends continue, shrink will reduce our full year profitability by more than $500 million compared with last year."

Shrink (theft) reduced Target's margin by a full percentage point in the previous quarter and may cost the company as much as it pays out in quarterly dividends for the full year.

Due to the compressing gross margins that Target has encountered, I rate the company a 3/10 with regard to gross margins. The recovery of its gross margin in the previous quarter, coupled with disciplined inventory management gives me confidence that the firm will be able to restore margins to a normalized level - but the macro headwinds that Target has dealt with have thrown almost every large retailer off during these years.

Intangibles

Intangible Asset Rating Company Culture 7 Industry Growth Rate 6 Operating Leverage 2 Click to enlarge

Average Points: 5

1. Company Culture

Target employs an incredible amount of employees; with 400,000 strong, company culture is extremely important. Based on 4,426 employee ratings, Target, as a place to work, scores an overall rating of 3,7/5 (Comparably). This performance is only average, but surprisingly enough Target's CEO ratings are even lower. Brian Cornell is rated in the bottom 40th percentile of CEOs on the platform, which is a stark difference from Sofi CEO, Anthony Noto's, top 5th percentile rating. On a positive note, however, Target received the best work-life balance award on Comparably in both 2020 and 2021 and 70% of Target employees are satisfied with their work.

One of the most common comments from employees who work on the floor is that pay is good. Wage investments have been an important part of Target's strategy since Cornell began running the company in 2014. In the previous quarter's earnings call, management stated that

"Today, we offer starting wage range of $15 to $24 across the country. We significantly enhanced the health and wellness benefits we provide and tens of thousands of our team members are enrolled in our industry-leading debt-free college educational program." (Seeking Alpha Transcripts)

Management also mentioned that they will not only prioritize wages, but also training within the organization so that employees can "excel not just at their current role, but their next role on the Target team". This may be one reason why the company was awarded the #2 place to work within retail in 2022 by Fortune (Fortune: Best Workplaces in Retail). The final survey is somewhat contradictory in comparison to the polls on Comparably. However, overall, I receive a good impression of the company culture. Target seems to prioritize employee wages and employee learning as opposed to exploiting its labor for profits. But, the surprisingly low CEO rating slightly balances out the positive impression I received from reading the company's earnings calls. For these reasons, I rate the company a 7/10 with regard to company culture.

2. Industry Growth Rate

Overview

Physical retailing is currently a $20 trillion industry worldwide, while e-commerce is a $5.8 trillion industry. However, going forward, Statista expects physical retail to be worth $22.6 trillion in 2026, while it expects e-commerce to be worth $9.4 trillion during the same period. The implied growth rates for these two industries is hence 13% and 62%, respectively. Physical retailing trends will provide a natural tailwind for Target, but how will the company fare in an online shopping age?

Digital

I believe Target's CEO is known for driving investments in digital and it paid off in my view. During the pandemic, Target's comparable digital sales were increasing by nearly 200%. Since then, growth in digital remained strong during 2021, slowly faded in 2022, and is now declining. From my intuition, the decline in the most recent quarters should not be alarming since consumers who are struggling are most likely opting for in-store purchases since it is cheaper. This consumer behavior is reflected in Target's comparable store growth, which has picked up meaningfully during the previous quarter.

The Author

United States

Target operates only in the U.S., which is why it's important to zoom in on growth trends within the country. During the past decade, retail sales excl. motor vehicles have grown every year, save 2020. This implies that the retail industry is relatively stable. Furthermore, online-only competitors such as Amazon (AMZN) have not been able to completely demolish traditional retailers' businesses. The reason for this is that brick and mortar's such as Walmart (WMT), CVS Health (CVS), and Target have invested heavily in their own digital shopping apps. Although the past has looked bright and growth rates have been highly elevated, the recent growth trend is bound to normalize. According to Oberlo, the U.S. retail industry is set to grow by 3.5% in 2023, '24, and '25 which is dramatically lower than the 10-40%+ ranges that we are currently exiting.

In all, I rate Target's industry growth rate a 6/10. The reasoning for this rating is backed by a positive and a negative. The positive factor about the retail industry is that it has historically grown very steadily. The negative factor is that this industry is facing declining growth rates due to restrictive economic policies that hurt consumer spending. These lower growth rates could persist for 5-10 years, especially given the historically high levels experienced after the pandemic.

3. Operating Leverage

Target has not shown any significant signs of driving operating leverage over the past ten years. In general, this has to do in large part with the retailing industry's business model. The brick-and-mortar business model requires capital to be deployed on new buildings, employee wages, and inventory. Within this equation, a retailer could drive technology enhancements (self checkout, for example) in-store to reduce wage expenses and use economies of scale in order to drive down purchase prices on consumer goods. However, other than this, the traditional retail industry has a relatively low opportunity to drive leverage.

During the past 10 years, operating margins have been hovering between 6-9%. In 2021-2022, Target was able to capitalize on consumer goods inflation before wage inflation was able to catch up in the profit & loss statement "P&L". However, this trend reverted back steeply when the company posted an operating margin of only 1.35% in Q2 of last year (due to merchandising discussed above).

Data by YCharts

Although it is positive to see operating margins recovering to slightly below normalized levels, the upcoming quarters could be difficult to deliver on. Target CFO, Fiddelke, discussed on the previous earnings call that the company is expecting slightly negative comparable sales in Q2 which will lead to some "deleverage", as stated on the call. As a result:

"we believe our Q2 operating margin rate will be much higher than the very low rate we earned a year ago, but lower than the 5.2% we saw in Q1" (Seeking Alpha Transcripts, Q1 Earnings)

Another reason for the lower operating margin is the inflationary cost environment. Wage inflation has caught up during the same time as consumer goods prices are growing much slower than earlier. This creates a drag on retailer profitability and when you add Target's problems with shrink on top of that, the situation looks difficult. Since Target has no history of driving operation leverage and since operating margins will likely continue decreasing, I rate the company with a 2/10 with regard to operating leverage.

10-Bagger Rating & Seeking Alpha Quant Map

What follows now is a map continuously plotting the companies I analyze based on my 10-bagger rating and Seeking Alpha's quant rating. This allows us to gauge different companies' performance over time.

Target Quant Rating: 2.91/5.00

Rating Map

In this analysis, I find that Target scores a record 24/50 on the 10-bagger scale and a 2.91/5.00 with Seeking Alpha's quant rating. Similar to my own analysis, the Quant Rating finds that earnings revisions have been poor - likely due to shrink and inflationary cost pressure - rating revisions a D+. Furthermore, SA Quant also finds that Target has exceptionally strong profitability, rating the company an A in this category. In all, Target rates are significantly lower on the 10-bagger and the SA Quant scale compared with the other companies. But, it is not the lowest. Target's valuation has contracted over the past year as a result of lower profitability, but is it justified? We'll explore below.

Valuation

When using a reverse "DCF" to gauge Target's current valuation, I assume that the company will grow by 2% in the terminal year and that the company's discount rate is 9%. Intuitively, this makes sense since Target is a mature company with relatively slow, but stable growth.

Based on the "TTM" free cash flow of $496 million, Target needs to grow "FCF" by 31% for the next ten years in order to justify its current valuation. During the "TTM" Target generated over $6 billion from operations, but since the company reinvested almost all of this into capital expenditures, free cash flow was lower than usual. In 2022, for example, Target delivered a free cash flow of $5 billion - well above the values used in this estimate. Due to varied timing in capital expenditures and the intrinsically profitable business that Target runs, I believe it will with high certainty deliver the implied cash flows to investors going forward.

Brian Feroldi/Stoffel/Withers

