Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was certainly a volatile stock over the past decade. The stock experienced significant increases and declines before, during, and after the COVID pandemic. China's reopening increased economic activity and should act as a tailwind for Alibaba. While many others have covered Alibaba's low valuation, recent earnings results, and future expected growth, I will focus on technical analysis of the stock which supports a bullish thesis.

Alibaba's Long-Term Outlook: Monthly Chart

Alibaba's Monthly Stock Chart (tradingview.com)

I zoomed out to the monthly chart, where each candle represents an entire month. We can see a large rise and fall over this time period. Alibaba's stock is currently bouncing higher from the long-term, multiple-year support level just below $60.

The chart is really an illustration of the various events of Alibaba's history before, during, and after the COVID pandemic. Alibaba's strong growth led to strong stock gains before the pandemic. China's strict COVID-related lockdown led to lower growth for Alibaba and a sharp sell-off in 2021 and 2022.

Now, with China's reopening in place, Alibaba's stock has recovered and is poised to move higher from a low valuation (forward PE of 10.8 & PEG of 0.57) and strong expected growth (3-5 year earnings CAGR of nearly 19%).

The blue MACD line in the middle of the chart recently increased above the red signal line, illustrating that the long-term trend shifted back to positive. The MACD's histogram shows increasing green bars, which indicates increasing bullish momentum.

The purple RSI line at the bottom of the chart crossed above the yellow moving average line from a near-oversold condition. This reinforces the bullish change in the trend for the stock.

Near-Term View - Alibaba's Daily Chart

Alibaba's Daily Stock Chart (tradingview.com)

The daily chart above shows how the stock began a new uptrend in June after testing the long-term support area just below $60. Recently, the price pulled back after hitting a near-overbought level. This just looks like a natural technical sell-off as large investors are probably locked in profits.

The MACD does show a change in trend to negative on the daily chart as the blue MACD line crossed below the red signal line. The purple RSI line reinforces this near-term bearishness as it crossed below the yellow line from the near-overbought condition.

The stock could continue to pull back a bit on continued profit-taking/market correction in the near term. I would take an educated guess that the stock wouldn't drop below $90, keeping the new longer-term uptrend intact. The $90 level is at the bottom line of the Bollinger band, which could act as a support level. The long-term, multiple-year outlook is positive as the company's expected growth indicates.

Alibaba's Stock Price is Lagging EPS

Data by YCharts

This chart illustrates the stock's low valuation. The price of Alibaba's stock tends to correlate well with EPS. However, there is currently a large disconnect as the price is significantly lagging EPS. When a similar gap occurred back in 2016, the stock made a huge leap to its all-time high. It looks like the stock has some catching up to do over the next few months and years.

The likely reason for the disconnect between the stock price and EPS was a result of how China's strict COVID-related shutdowns had a negative impact on the economy and Alibaba's business.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

There is no guarantee that Alibaba's stock will continue to recover. Various situations could arise to change the outlook. China could implement another lockdown if a new COVID variant or another virus threatened the health of the population. This could lead to negative sentiment and slower growth for Alibaba.

Slower economic growth or a recession could take place in China or the United States, which would likely lead to a sell-off for Alibaba's stock due to probable/expected declines in revenue.

Of course, Alibaba could miss revenue and earnings estimates in future quarters, which would likely suppress the stock price.

Alibaba's Long-Term Outlook

If Alibaba meets/exceeds its earnings expectations in most of its future quarters, the stock should perform well. The valuation is still attractive, and the expected growth is strong. The technical outlook shows a recovery from the lows and a new potential long-term uptrend for the stock. The potential uptrend may have the stock returning to new highs over the next several years if conditions go well for the company.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $138 for the stock, which is 44% above the current price. This price target would take the forward PE up to 16 based on expected EPS of $8.59 for FY24. That looks reasonable for this tech-related growth stock.