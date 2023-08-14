ETV: Higher Risks Than You Think, Now That Inflation Is Back

Ilja Enger-Tsizikov

There can be little doubt that one of the biggest problems facing the average American today is the incredibly high inflation rate that has been driving up the cost of living over the past two years. This is evidenced quite clearly by the consumer price index, which claims to measure the price of a basket of goods that is regularly purchased by the average American household. This chart shows the year-over-year rate of change in the consumer price index for every month over the past 25 years:

Trading Economics

We can see that the year-over-year rate of change in the consumer price index shot up following the COVID-19 lockdowns. The biggest reason for this is that the Federal Reserve and the Federal government increased the money supply by 40% in a very short period of time, which was a rate of increase that far exceeded the productive growth of the economy. This caused the prices of everything to skyrocket as more units of currency were available to purchase a given unit of economic output. Fortunately, we can see that the rate of change started to trend down in most recent months, but it jumped again in July due to rising energy prices. As regular readers likely well know, I stated numerous times that this would be the case, and the politicians that are declaring “victory against inflation” are far too early in their pronouncements. The fact that the inflation rate is lower than a year ago is a small consolation for the average person though due to the fact that inflation compounds, just like stock market returns. As such, many people are still under severe economic stress, and some have resorted to desperate measures such as dumpster diving or pawning possessions. We have also seen a steep increase in the number of people taking on second jobs to obtain the extra money that is needed to maintain their lifestyles in the current environment.

As investors, we are certainly not immune to this problem. After all, we require food for sustenance and energy to heat our homes and businesses. We probably want to enjoy a few luxuries from time to time as well. All of these things are considerably more expensive than they were only two short years ago. As such, we require additional sources of income in order to maintain our own standard of living. Fortunately, we do not need to resort to such desperate measures as of the sort that were just discussed. After all, we have the ability to put our money to work for us to earn an income. One of the best ways to accomplish this is to purchase shares of a closed-end fund that specializes in the generation of income. These funds are unfortunately not very well followed in the financial media and many investment advisors are not particularly familiar with them. As such, it can be difficult to obtain the information that we would really like to have in order to make an informed investment decision. That is a shame because these funds offer a number of advantages over ordinary open-ended and exchange-traded funds. In particular, a closed-end fund is able to employ certain strategies that have the effect of boosting its effective yield well beyond that of any of the underlying assets or indeed pretty much anything else in the market.

In this article, we will discuss the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV), which is one popular fund among investors that are seeking to earn an income from their portfolios. As of the time of writing, this fund yields 8.69% so it certainly should satisfy anyone that is seeking a very high level of income. I have discussed this fund before, but a few months have passed since that time so naturally a few things have changed. This article will focus specifically on these changes as well as provide an updated analysis of the fund’s financial condition. Therefore, let us investigate and determine if this fund could prove to be a worthy addition to a portfolio today.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s webpage, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has the objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and gains. This is somewhat surprising considering its asset allocation. As we can see here, the fund is entirely invested in common stock other than a very small allocation to cash:

CEF Connect

Generally speaking, common stock funds target total return as their objective as opposed to current income. This is partly because American common stocks are a pretty terrible income investment. As of the time of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) only yields 1.46%. Even the traditionally high-yielding real estate (IYR) and utilities (IDU) sectors only yield 2.93% and 2.62% respectively. At those levels, a $1 million portfolio will generate less than $30,000 in annual income, which is nowhere close to enough to finance the lifestyle expected by anyone that managed to amass a million dollars of assets! The situation is a bit better in some foreign markets, but in most developed countries the yields of common stocks remain incredibly low. A money market fund yields somewhere between 5% and 6% right now, which easily beats the yield of common stocks in just about any sector, except for a handful of energy and finance companies. Thus, trying to get current income from a pure common stock portfolio makes no real sense right now.

However, this fund is not actually running a pure common stock portfolio. This is the twist and the reason for the term “buy-write” in the fund’s name. The fund’s most recent fact sheet describes its portfolio thusly,

“The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The fund’s portfolio managers use the adviser’s and sub-adviser's internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The fund evaluates returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the fund.”

Thus, this fund is actually using options to generate current income off of a portfolio of common stocks. This is something that may be concerning to risk-averse investors. After all, we have all heard of the risks that can come along with options strategies. However, those risks only apply to certain strategies. As I discussed in a recent article, there are some options strategies that are quite safe, such as writing covered calls. This fund is not actually writing covered calls though, so its strategy is a bit riskier. What this fund is doing is writing call options against the S&P 500 Index without owning the index. Thus, the fund is technically writing naked calls, which can result in potentially unlimited losses. In order to offset that risk, the fund owns a portfolio of stocks that its management hopes will deliver reasonably comparable performance to the S&P 500. However, the fund’s portfolio is substantially different from the index. We can see that here:

Eaton Vance

As we can see here, the fund is substantially overweight technology and consumer discretionary stocks. It is also significantly underweighted to healthcare, financials, energy, and consumer staples. While the technology sector was responsible for nearly all of the gains that the market made in the first half of the year, I am not sure that this is a very good idea. That is especially true if the United States ends up falling into a recession, which looks fairly likely. In a recession, consumers cut back on discretionary spending in favor of necessities. Thus, the companies that the fund is underweight will actually hold up much better in such an environment than the technology and consumer discretionary companies that account for an outsized percentage of the portfolio. This does not necessarily mean that the market will react as it should, though. For example, Apple’s (AAPL) revenues have declined in every quarter this year, yet the stock is up 42.15% year-to-date. With that said though, it would still be far better for risk-averse investors if the fund’s holdings were closer to the S&P 500 Index, as right now a situation in which technology underperforms energy (as happened in 2022) could expose the fund to fairly large losses from its S&P 500 Index short calls.

As might be expected just from looking at the fund’s sector holdings, this fund is very heavily invested in mega-cap technology stocks. That is doubly apparent by looking at the fund’s largest positions:

Eaton Vance

This is certainly interesting. With the exception of Tesla (TSLA), everything on this list is a technology stock. Tesla trades like a technology stock, even though it is technically in the consumer discretionary sector, so many investors put it into the same category as Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN). While it is true that the technology sector has been responsible for most of the gains year-to-date in the S&P 500 Index, this is still a very strange portfolio for a fund that is writing index calls against the index. It would be fine if the fund were writing covered calls against individual stocks. Overall, this portfolio is extremely risky for the fund to hold if the technology sector underperforms the broader market, which is a very possible scenario if the Federal Reserve does not cut interest rates in the near future. Now that inflation has started to trend up, there could be reasons to believe that the market’s expectations of a near-term rate cut will not play out. This will crush long-duration stocks, like all of the ones in the above list. That is the exact scenario that occurred last year when the technology sector substantially underperformed.

There have been surprisingly few changes to the fund’s portfolio since the last time that we discussed it. In fact, the only changes of note are that Cisco Systems (CSCO) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) have been removed from the largest positions in the fund. In their place, we have Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Tesla. There have also been some changes in the individual weightings of various stocks, but that could be caused by one stock outperforming another in the market. It is not necessarily indicative of the fund engaging in trading activity. The fact that the fund has not changed its holdings very much could lead someone to assume that the fund has a very low annual turnover. This is certainly the case as it had a 19.00% annual turnover last year, which is very low for an equity closed-end fund. The reason that this is important is that it costs money to trade stocks or other assets. These trading expenses are billed directly to the fund’s shareholders and create a drag on the portfolio’s performance. It also makes things more difficult for the fund’s managers. After all, the fund’s management team needs to generate sufficient returns to cover these expenses and still deliver a total return that is acceptable to the fund’s shareholders. There are very few management teams that are capable of accomplishing this on a consistent basis, which tends to result in actively-managed funds underperforming comparable index funds.

This fund does not appear to be an exception to that. Over the past year, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has delivered a –7.93% total return. That underperformed the S&P 500 Index by quite a lot:

Seeking Alpha

This same trend of delivering a lower total return than the S&P 500 Index persists no matter what time period is used. With that said, the fund is overwriting the index, so the only way that it is likely to deliver a higher total return than the index is if the market has a very lengthy flat or bear period. Needless to say, that has not happened during this century. A better comparison index would be something like the CBOE S&P 500 Buy-Write Index (XYLD), which is basically a strategy of mechanically writing an at-the-money covered call option against the S&P 500 Index every month. As we can see here, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund underperformed that index as well over the past year:

Seeking Alpha

This is probably due to the fund’s somewhat poor sector diversification compared to the broader market. In 2022, which was the first half of the trailing one-year period, energy and healthcare both substantially outperformed technology. In other words, the fund was overweighted to the wrong sectors. This will probably end up being the case again if the market is wrong about the Federal Reserve cutting rates in the near future. However, the Eaton Vance fund did manage to outperform the Buy-Write Index during the trailing three-year period and any longer period than that. The S&P 500 Index still outperforms both the Eaton Vance fund and the Buy-Write Index in every single period of time though, which is expected.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is to provide its shareholders with a high level of current income and current gains. In order to achieve this objective, the fund writes call options against the American market indices. The goal is to not have to pay out on those options and basically be able to keep the call premiums as income. In addition to this, it might be able to achieve some capital gains from the underlying portfolio that could be paid out to investors. The covered call strategy by itself tends to result in fairly high yields, and when combined with any potential income or capital gains from the underlying portfolio could allow the fund to pay out a very high yield itself. That is certainly the case as the fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0949 per share ($1.1388 per share annually), which gives the fund an 8.69% yield at the current price. Historically, the fund was very consistent with its distribution as it paid out a monthly distribution of $0.1108 per share from 2013 until late 2022. However, the fund cut its distribution to its current level late last year:

CEF Connect

The distribution cut is probably due to the fund’s technology-heavy portfolio, which was a real disadvantage for it last year as that sector substantially underperformed the broader market. Regardless of the cause, the distribution cut marred the fund’s otherwise very solid record and almost certainly reduced its appeal in the minds of any investor that is seeking a stable and secure source of income to use to pay their bills or cover their expenses.

However, as I have pointed out in the past, the fund’s history is not the most important thing for anyone that is purchasing the shares today. This is because a new buyer will receive the current distribution at the current yield. This person would not be negatively affected by any distribution cuts that the fund made in the past. Thus, the important thing is determining how well the fund can sustain its distribution at the new level.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2022. That is a shame, as this report will not include any information about the fund’s performance so far this year. This year has generally been much better than 2022, especially for the large technology stocks that account for an outsized proportion of this fund’s portfolio, so it seems logical that its year-to-date performance is probably much better than the period that is reflected in this financial report. We have no way of knowing how much better though, as this information will not be available until the fund releases its semi-annual report in a few weeks. For now, we will have to simply look at how well the fund navigated the challenging conditions of 2022, and sometimes that can be more informative than a fund’s performance in good times. After all, anybody can make money in a bull market.

During the full-year period, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund received $21,502,064 in dividends and surprisingly nothing in interest. Thus, the dividends received comprised all of the fund’s net investment income during the period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $5,714,232 available for shareholders. As might be expected, that was nowhere close to enough to cover the $140,296,490 that the fund actually paid out in distributions over the period. At first glance, this is likely to be quite concerning as the fund’s net investment income was nowhere near sufficient to cover the distributions.

However, the fund does have other ways through which it can obtain the money that it needs to cover its payouts. For example, it might have been able to earn capital gains that can be distributed to the shareholders. It also will receive premiums from option sales. These things are not considered in net investment income, but they do obviously represent money coming into the fund. Unfortunately, the fund failed miserably here, as might be expected given the market conditions last year. The fund did manage to achieve net realized gains of $90,186,028 but these were more than offset by net unrealized losses of $390,409,205 over the course of the year. Overall, the fund’s assets declined by $373,364,625 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. In fact, the fund even did a $47,396,813 capital raise and still saw its assets decline. This certainly explains the distribution cut as the lower assets will make it difficult for the fund to sustain its former payout. Unfortunately, we do have to wait until the fund releases its semi-annual report before we know for certain how sustainable the new distribution will be.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any assets in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to earn a suboptimal return on that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund’s net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price that is less than the net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. This is, fortunately, the case with this fund today. As of August 10, 2023 (the most recent date for which data is currently available as of the time of writing), the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund had a net asset value of $13.13 per share but the shares only trade for $13.10 each. This gives the fund’s shares a 0.23% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is, admittedly, a very small discount but it is still a discount. It is not quite as good as the 0.97% discount that the fund’s shares have averaged over the past month though, so it might be possible to get a better deal in the near future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is certainly not as safe as some of the other option-income funds in the market. This is because it is writing index options, but it does not own the index and the underlying portfolio is quite a bit different than the S&P 500 Index. Now that inflation is starting to trend upward again, the Federal Reserve may be forced to raise interest rates and that will crush long-duration stocks, which account for a substantial portion of this fund’s portfolio. Highly risk-averse investors may want to look for an actual covered call fund that is writing options against stocks that it owns, rather than trying to play games with an index. This fund is definitely a better choice than the Global X Buy-Write ETFs, though.