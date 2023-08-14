Just_Super

Introduction

Last Tuesday, Datadog's (NASDAQ:DDOG) earnings were released. DDOG's stock price dropped sharply, as you may have seen. It was down 16.82% at the end of the day but more than 20% at a certain moment during the day.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, zooming out is a superpower in investing. If you look at the stock price year-to-date, you see that it's still up 21.7% after this drop.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I will show you the most important elements of the Datadog earnings report and look at Datadog's valuation from several angles. At the end we look to see if it's a buy/sell/hold.

The Numbers

Unlike what you may expect because of the big price drop, the earnings were actually good. The company reported a non-GAAP EPS of $0.36, which surpassed the market's expectations by $0.08. This was up 50% year-over-year. That result means a beat of about 29%, which is impressive in my book.

Revenue growth was good as well at $509 million, up 25.3% year-over-year. That was $7.96 million higher than the estimates or 1.6%. This also means the growth continues to slow down.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, you can see that Datadog re-accelerated its revenue before and that continues to be possible for the future.

Datadog also posted a solid operating cash flow of $153.2 million and a free cash flow of $141.7 million. That means a free cash flow yield (FCF/revenue) of 28%.

Datadog had $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of the second quarter and $740 million in debt.

It reported 2,990 customers with an ARR or Annual Recurring Revenue over $100,000. This was up 24% from last year's Q2 number of 2,420. These customers are vital, as they bring in 85% of Datadog's revenue.

While 24% is still outstanding, the quarter-over-quarter growth was just 80 customers. That's just 2.8% sequential growth. In the previous quarter, that was 4.7%. Of course, quarter-over-quarter growth can be lumpy and we shouldn't just multiply this by four and think we have the right number for the year. At the same time, it's something to keep an eye on. And there were special circumstances. More about this later in this article.

With these strong numbers, you probably wonder why the stock was down so much. But that was mostly due to the guidance.

Guidance

Moving on to DDOG's outlook for the current quarter and the full year, the numbers are more mixed.

For Q3 2023, Datadog is forecasting revenue between $521 million and $525 million. That's lower than the consensus expectation of $535.50 million, making revenue growth drop under 20% at the midpoint (19.5%). Given the company's track record, there's every reason to believe it might bridge that gap of 2.3% between the midpoint of guidance and the consensus, and so, revenue growth might remain above 20% in Q3.

Datadog's non-GAAP operating income is projected to be between $98 million and $102 million. Non-GAAP net income per share is estimated between $0.33 and $0.35, quite a bit higher than the $0.29 consensus.

If we look at the full year, Datadog's 2023 revenue estimate sits between $2.05 billion and $2.06 billion, slightly missing the consensus of $2.09 billion. Again, given their string of beats, I wouldn't rule out surprises. What may have spooked investors is that guidance for Q3 added to revenue of Q1 and Q2 would mean growth that shows further deceleration in Q4, making growth drop to the teens.

Management expects a non-GAAP operating income in the ballpark of $390 million to $400 million. This translates to $1.30 and $1.34 in EPS, significantly outpacing the consensus of $1.18.

All in all, guidance was a bit lower than analysts had thought, but nothing is alarming about these earnings or guidance. The stock had run up a lot and then companies have to blow all results out of the water. Guidance disappointed, but it's not a fundamental change that erodes the long-term investment case for Datadog.

Insights from the Conference Call

Olivier Pomel, Datadog's founder and CEO, summarized the trends of this quarter succinctly:

At a high level, first, we saw Q2 usage growth for existing customers that was a bit lower than it had been in previous quarters. Second, we do see signs that cloud optimization may start to subside. And third, we continue scaling our sales with strong new logo bookings in Q2.

Pomel said that larger customers especially scrutinize their costs and continue optimizing their cloud and observability usage. This is also the reason for the lower guidance for the year and caused Datadog's dollar-based net retention rate to be above 120% but not above 130%, as it usually is. But even that is expected to change in the next quarter. Datadog's CFO David Obstler (NRR is the same as DBNRR):

If our growth trajectory continues at current levels, we expect our trailing 12-month NRR to decline to below 120 in Q3.

This could also spook the market and explain the price drop.

Just to make sure, a DBNRR of 120% is still very high and many companies would give an arm and a leg for that number, especially in this economic context. But for Datadog, it's lower than usual.

At the same time, Pomel was also more optimistic going forward, as he said Datadog sees signs of stabilization. This trend is still early, as it was at the end of Q2, but July confirmed this, management shared. Pomel said it's still too early to call the end of cloud and observability optimization, but the signs are hopeful.

If you want to understand the Datadog investment case, you should know it's not a product but a platform. The company constantly adds new modules and customers like those. Olivier Pomel on the earnings call:

As of the end of Q2, 82% of customers were using two or more products, up from 79% a year ago. 45% of customers were using four or more products, up from 37% a year ago, and 21% of our customers were using six or more products, up from 14% a year ago.

My Twitter/X friend Dhaval compiled this excellent overview of Datadog's modules and customer adoption over time.

X

Dhaval also pointed out the negative news in the Q2 results, the most worrying part of the earnings and maybe also a reason the stock dropped so much: customer growth slowed down significantly.

X

This looks worrying without context. Datadog removed about 200 paying customers to the company's free tier because their payments were so immaterial. Now, even adjusted to these 200, there is a deceleration. Management said there was a churn of small customers, or " tiny, tiny businesses," as Olivier Pomel called them. These companies just go out of business because of the tougher economic context.

As for the smaller number of $100K customers added, Olivier Pomel called out several 7- and 8-figure deals. There too, churn is at the bottom of the range:

So what you don't see in the overall number of customers is the spread between smaller, medium and larger. There's quite a bit of noise at the low end of that customer count, which makes the number ebb and flow a little bit. But for the part that we target with our sales force, which are the middle and the high end of it, where we actually see those numbers go nicely and commensurately with all sales force. So we're very happy about that.

As customers look at their spending and try to save costs, they are slower to cross that $100K threshold.

Growth Re-acceleration Possible?

The market probably struggles with whether Datadog can grow to bigger customer additions in the coming years and wonders if Datadog's stock will go up or down, as a consequence. I think Datadog can stop and reverse the slowing growth trend.

My opinion originates from two numbers: RPO and cRPO. RPO or Remaining Performance Obligations was $1.25 billion, up 42% year-over-year. RPO is the money already contracted but not recognizable as revenue yet. The fact that it's up 42% is good, although longer contracts can skew this number. The current RPO or cRPO shows the revenue that will be recognized in the next 12 months. It grew 30% year-over-year. That makes me think Datadog can go back to higher growth.

The second reason to believe that Datadog can re-accelerate growth is that it saw optimization across the board, but "it is a lot more pronounced with cloud-native businesses than with traditional enterprises." I don't think anyone expects cloud-native businesses to continue compressing their observability spending. Yes, they are probably trimming some fat, but that will eventually stop.

I wouldn't expect the rebound in the next two quarters already, as there is always a lagging effect. So, the Datadog 2023 outlook is not great, I think, but DDOG's long-term outlook looks better.

The next growth engine for Datadog seems to become security. Olivier Pomel on the conference call:

In Securities, we mentioned last quarter that over 5,000 customers have adopted security products. While many of these 5,000 are just getting started with Datadog Security, we are seeing opportunities to help customers secure their cloud at scale. As of Q2, 79 of our customers spent more than $100,000 on Datadog Security and a handful are now spending more than $1 million.

There is still a long runway for growth in security, but Datadog is already working on what can be the next big thing: observability for LLM or large language models or generative AI like ChatGPT and its applications. It presented its observability for LLMs on DASH a few weeks ago, its yearly conference. Right now, AI customers only account for about 2% of Datadog's revenue, management shared. It expects several quarters and probably years to ramp that up.

Datadog also presented Bits AI, a natural language co-pilot for insights from across the Datadog platform and to help customers with collaboration and documentation tools.

Of course, many more products were released on DASH. You can find an overview here.

Datadog's Stock Valuation

How should we look at the DDOG stock valuation? For growth companies, the Rule of 40 is often a good start. It adds the percentage of revenue growth to the FCF margin. If the number is above 40, you have quality growth.

You can see in this graph that the valuation indeed depends on the Rule of 40. The higher the revenue growth and FCF margin, the higher the valuation.

Guggenheim

Of course, the best companies can use both engines, revenue growth, and FCF. And Datadog is such a company. In the last quarter, the FCF yield was 28%. Add the 25% revenue growth and you get 53%, which is very high. Impressive, even more so in this environment with macroeconomic headwinds.

One of the downsides of the Rule of 40 is that it doesn't consider stock-based compensation. But we can add that metric. With SBC included, I want the number to be above 25%. I heard this from a portfolio manager a while ago, checked historical examples and decided to use this. The rule of 25, as it were.

Datadog's stock-based compensation was $118.3 million in the quarter on a quarterly revenue of $509.5 million. That means SBC is 23% of revenue. By excluding that, you get to 30% on the Rule of 25. Of course, I would be delighted if Datadog could bring down the stock-based compensation. Last year in the comparable quarter, it was 21%.

If you look at the estimates, this is what you see when it comes to EPS for Datadog:

Seeking Alpha Premium

Overall, it remains challenging to value a growth stock. One of the things I do is look at the forward PEG or price/earnings/growth. Peter Lynch popularized the PEG. But with high-growth stocks, I look at the forward PEs and divide that by the expected growth. Of course, I know these are just estimates, but nothing in investing is certain. If you do a discounted cash flow analysis, you are also making big assumptions of growth and terminal growth rate. Moving the needle just a little bit can give radically different results with a DCF.

As you may know, Lynch saw a PEG of lower than 1 as cheap, between 1 and 1.5 as fairly valued, above 1.5 as expensive and above 2 as very expensive.

If you look at the 2023 valuation based on the PEG, you get 1.95 (67.78/34.65), so that's in the expensive category. But with high-growth stocks, I usually look at a 5-year forward estimate, not just the two remaining quarters of 2023. Then you see a 5-year forward PEG of 0.80 (20.97/26.18).

You could also look at this in another way. What would Datadog's operating margin be if it was mature? Microsoft (MSFT) has gross margins of 69%, so quite a bit lower than Datadog's, but it has about 42% in net income. Suppose Datadog could get to that level of net income once it focuses on profitability and is mature. That would mean about $840 million in net income. Datadog's market cap of $29 billion means a 'fantasy PE' of 34.5. Still quite high, but not that much higher than Microsoft's 29.

I think it's not unreasonable, considering Datadog's 80%+ margins, to assume 50% net margins once Datadog is as mature as Microsoft. In that case, Datadog trades at 29 times these 'fantasy earnings.' Not cheap, but not grossly overvalued as well. To me, Datadog is probably fairly valued right now. For a premium-quality company, that's attractive.

Is Datadog's Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold Now?

I think the long-term outlook for Datadog is still outstanding. The company has high gross margins of more than 80%, which warrants a premium valuation. The fair valuation the stock has now is, therefore, attractive. That doesn't mean the price can't see another drop. After all, 2023 is expected to remain challenging.

But Datadog remains interesting for long-term investors. If you look at long-term trends, I think it's clear the more complex tech stacks will require more observability. Add the security visibility tools and you have a big addressable market. Even if the company cannot re-accelerate its growth, that doesn't influence the bull case, as long-term growth of 20% or even 15% can also bring attractive returns because of the compounding effect.

Datadog still looks poised to do very well over the long term. Considering the fair valuation, I rate Datadog's stock a buy at this price.

Made by the author

In the meantime, keep growing!