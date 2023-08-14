Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QQQ: The Capex Boom May Turn To Bust Amid Savings Shortage

Aug. 14, 2023 10:39 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)1 Comment
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.5K Followers

Summary

  • The current tech sector capex boom seems at risk of turning to bust due to the lack of real savings available to sustain it.
  • Capital expenditure over the past 12 months has grown by 23% to USD350bn, reaching 9% of sales and almost half of operating cash flows.
  • Declining US national savings and rising real borrowing costs are the conditions under which malinvestment has been known to occur in the past.
  • I remain short the QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100.

CAPEX capital expenditure is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

I have written a lot about the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) in recent months as I believe we are in a bubble that rivals the dot com bubble and will end in similarly

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.5K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

E
Emptynester fka mom1
Today, 11:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (768)
Is it possible that tech capex is in advance of the avalanche of federal government spending from Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Bill?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.