Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco Fiscal Q4 Earnings Preview: Transformation Should Be In Full Effect

Aug. 14, 2023 10:51 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.84K Followers

Summary

  • Cisco Systems is expected to report fiscal Q4 results with a non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 and revenue of $15.04 billion, representing significant growth.
  • The company is undergoing a product-based transformation and has seen increasing expectations for its Q4 earnings.
  • Cisco's valuation is attractive, with a reasonable forward multiple and strong technical strength.
  • But patience is key, as with any transformation.

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is expected to report results for its fiscal Q4 that ended July 30th, 2023, post-market on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Cisco to report a non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $15.04 billion. Should Cisco meet these

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.84K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.