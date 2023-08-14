Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SS&C Q2 Review: Ignore The Noise, Trust The Fundamentals

Aug. 14, 2023 10:55 AM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)
Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
140 Followers

Summary

  • SS&C Technologies' 2Q earnings report was in-line with expectations, but future guidance was slightly trimmed. Nevertheless, I remain bullish and reiterate my "strong buy", with a PT of $76.
  • Despite the earnings miss, SSNC continues deleveraging its balance sheet, while increasing its capital return to shareholders, its FCF generation, organic revenue, and AUA growth.
  • Negative sentiment resulting from headline numbers provides a more attractive buying opportunity, as SSNC's valuation is increasingly more attractive compared to peers and its 5-year average.

Smart city and communication network concept. Digital transformation.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

On July 27th, SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) unveiled their earnings report for the second quarter of 2023, and while the results lined up fairly closely with expectations, the future guidance did undergo a minor trim. Now, if you've been keeping

This article was written by

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
140 Followers
Just here to give my research-oriented opinion on under-followed stocks with a greater focus on thematic sectors such as gene-editing, fintech, and eVTOLs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.