Alibaba Q2: If You Are Not Buying Now, When Will You?

Summary

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a superb second quarter, surpassing expectations and showing re-accelerated sales growth and free cash flow generation.
  • BABA stock is by far the cheapest in its peer group and trades at a free cash flow yield of 12%.
  • The company's balance sheet is a fortress, with 31% of the market cap in cash and short-term investments larger than that of Amazon.
  • Free cash flow is silently moving closer to a new all-time high, while the stock price is back at prices of 6 years ago.

Alibaba company office building and brand logo

Robert Way

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has had a hard time ever since the failed IPO of the Ant Group in November 2020. Following the long-standing Covid-19 restrictions, the world's second largest economy, China, slowed down temporarily. However, Alibaba showed re-acceleration

This article was written by

Friso Alenus is 22-year-old with a distinguished degree in electromechanics and a profound interest in the world of finance and investments. Since December 2020, Friso has actively engaged in the stock market, honing his analytical skills and astute decision-making capabilities.As a contributor on Seeking Alpha, Friso offers valuable insights into his own investment portfolio and the rigorous process he employs to evaluate potential stocks. Demonstrating a penchant for identifying value investments with an optimal risk-reward balance, Friso delivers thought-provoking analyses that resonate with seasoned investors and novices alike.Notably, he earned the prestigious 4th place in the esteemed student investing competition hosted by the renowned Belgian financial newspaper, DeTijd, a testament to his exceptional investment acumen.Presently, Friso actively seeks new opportunities in asset management, buy-side analysis, and equity research, leveraging their expertise and passion to make significant contributions in these domains. For inquiries or collaborations, he welcomes communication through Seeking Alpha.Stay updated with latest investment ideas and thought leadership by following him on Twitter. Embark on this enriching journey alongside Friso as he continue to make notable strides in the dynamic world of finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial advisor. Investing is your own responsibility. I am not accountable for any of your losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Article Update Today, 9:31 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (382)
Thank you for reading!

If you enjoyed the article, consider supporting me by liking the article and following me on Seeking Alpha.

Further, if you have any feedback, suggestions, or topics you'd like me to explore, please don't hesitate to reach out. Your input is invaluable to me as it helps me tailor my work to better serve my readers.
P.A. Malaval profile picture
P.A. Malaval
Today, 9:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (105)
Wouldn't these soon approaching separation in different entities dilute the current value of the group.
Maybe this is why we are currently under the level pre-earnings??
Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Today, 9:40 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (382)
@P.A. Malaval Thank you for sharing. It is still hard to say without knowing all the information. But it should unlock value and create better efficiencies in managing the separate businesses.
kpmedia profile picture
kpmedia
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (1.15K)
Never. Uninvestible.
a
acassarinopfeiff
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (41)
Looking to enter
Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Today, 9:31 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (382)
@acassarinopfeiff Thank you for sharing!
g
goatime#1
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (201)
Never
Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Today, 9:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (382)
@goatime#1 Thank you for sharing. Fair.
p
peanut_gallery
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (35)
Never
Friso Alenus profile picture
Friso Alenus
Today, 9:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (382)
@peanut_gallery Thank you for sharing. Fair.
B
Buy_stock_goes_lower
Today, 9:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (262)
Why don't you buy for 100 billion dollars if you have money? American hates China and not trusting them.
p
pgtp4
Today, 9:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (179)
@Buy_stock_goes_lower and for good reason!!!
