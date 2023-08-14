Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon's On-Demand AI: Path To Adoption Through AI-As-A-Service

Aug. 14, 2023 11:16 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, IBM, MSFT, GOOGL
Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
31 Followers

Summary

  • AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) and Machine Learning-as-a-Service (MLaaS) are growing trends in the AI industry, offering on-demand cloud-based AI capabilities.
  • Amazon's AWS AI offerings, along with Microsoft's Azure AI, IBM's Watsonx, and Google's Vertex AI, are leading the competition in the AIaaS/MLaaS market.
  • AWS AI has the potential to capture a larger market share due to its dominance in cloud services, extensive customer base and integration, developer-friendly ecosystem, and synergy with Amazon's retail and e-commerce presence.

Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Robot, Futuristic, Data Science, Data Analytics, A.I.

Just_Super

Thesis

In the rapidly growing landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), providing AI capabilities through on-demand cloud services is a growing trend. This approach is commonly known as AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). Machine learning (ML), a subset of AI, is also now offered as

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
31 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.