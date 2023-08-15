Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

We All Love Big Income: 2 Great Picks

Aug. 15, 2023 7:35 AM ETAGNC, NLY, DX9 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corp. is a mortgage REIT that offers a 14.6% yield and has historically low leverage.
  • AGNC's portfolio of agency MBS is currently mispriced, providing an excellent investment opportunity.
  • Annaly Capital Management reported in-line Q2 earnings and has been steadily growing its agency MBS portfolio, positioning it for future recovery.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Pink piggy banks on ascending stacks of paper currency

PM Images

Co-authored with Treading Softly.

To this day, I can still remember the feeling I had the first time I got paid for a job. I can tell you that it wasn't a lot, but what I can also tell you

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
104.22K Followers

I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.

Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!

Click here to find out more!

In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.

The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)

In addition to myself, our experts include:

1) Treading Softly

2) Beyond Saving

3) Philip Mause

4) PendragonY

5) Hidden Opportunities

We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:

High Dividend Opportunities

High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC, NLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (1.1K)
Long AGNC and, yeah, love the monthly income.
old guy novice profile picture
old guy novice
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (224)
I am continually confused every time I see another (buy AGNC) article.
How can you possibly call a company that has steadily declined from $34. to $9. in the last 11 years along with dividend and NAV also declining.anything other than a prime example of A failed combination of BUSINESS MODEL and MANAGEMENT. For 11 years the economy has gone through boom and bust cycles while AGNC has gone BUST and more BUST through out the 11 years. After 11 years of this performance, the cherry picked forward guessed at fcst details mean nothing. The company has had 11 years of failure and nothing in the BUSINESS MODEL or MANAGEMENT has changed.
Corporate managers are paid to look ahead to see/fcst/guess what is happening and will happen and then take action to keep the company profits stable and growing. Clearly AGNC management has failed and nothing has changed in the company to indicate the results will change. .
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:24 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.16K)
@old guy novice As a counter cyclical investment, it will fall when the economy is strong. If you think a recession is near, nly and agnc are excellent holdings. We've highlighted this in the past, I recommend you review those articles to solve your confusion
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:09 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (84.01K)
I love it when some "analysts" claim that a REIT or CEF is selling its assets when they are actually buying.

Long NLY, AGNC, and DX.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:22 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.16K)
@PendragonY Confusion abounds but income pours in
Phil in OKC profile picture
Phil in OKC
Today, 7:56 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.7K)
This article was very timely and informative for me and is full of actionable information. I am long NLY but have yet to enter AGNC. I have a much clearer path forward after reading this piece.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:21 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.16K)
@Phil in OKC Thank you for your support!
v
vassille
Today, 7:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.98K)
Thanks Rita! I’m with you on the variable dividend, but I’m sure people will find a reason to complain anyway even if there was one.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:21 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.16K)
@vassille You're very welcome! I think it'd solve a lot of confusion
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.