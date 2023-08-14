Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy In, Tech Out

Aug. 14, 2023 11:54 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, XLK, XLEAAPL, AMZN, AVGO, COP, CVX, FENY, FTEC, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, PSX, QQQ, SMH, VOO, XLC, XOM1 Comment
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.51K Followers

Summary

  • The tech sector has driven the market higher this year due to strong year-over-year financial performance and the emergence of AI as a primary growth catalyst moving forward.
  • However, over the past month, the price of oil has risen and there has been a subsequent and noticeable rotation out of tech and into the energy sector.
  • A complex push-pull is going on in the market due to a variety of variables: The price of oil, inflation, and the Fed Funds rate, just to name a few.
  • Today, I'll discuss how those factors impact both the tech and energy sectors, and what investors can expect in the second half of the year and going forward.
  • Despite the recent move higher, the energy sector is still relatively undervalued from a P/E and yield perspective - not to mention being half the percentage of the S&P500 (4.5%) as compared to 2010 (9%).

Oil drilling rig in the field

Shale oil drilling well in the Permian Basin.

User2547783c_812

As you know, the tech sector is largely responsible for driving the market higher this year on a strong bounce-back in the sector's financial performance after being pummeled by the 2022 bear

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.51K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, GOOG, CVX, XOM, SMH, FTEC, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Seeburto
Today, 12:45 PM
Premium
Comments (3.76K)
Have been building energy portion of the portfolio for a while now, so you thesis is quite welcome. Thanks for article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.