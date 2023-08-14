Michael M. Santiago

Already in a 5% correction

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) that closely tracks the Nasdaq 100 index is already in a 5% correction since the top on July 19th, failing at the first technical resistance at 50dma. This correction is likely to get much deeper, as I will explain in this article.

The context

The Fed has been increasing interest rates and reducing the balance sheet since March 2022 to fight the post-pandemic inflationary shock. During this process of monetary policy tightening, the Fed has inverted the yield curve - meaning the short-term interest rates exceed the long-term interest rates. Historically, the inverted yield curve has been known to cause a recession, and consequently a recessionary bear market in stocks.

During the current episode, headline CPI inflation has fallen to 3% at the low point in June, while the unemployment rate has remained low at 3.6%, and GDP growth remained positive and resilient. Thus, many analysts have suggested that perhaps this "time will be different" - the inverted yield curve does not have to cause a recession. This is what many define as a soft-landing or even no-landing scenario.

The soft landing scenario is based on the assumption that the Fed would be able to cut interest rates as inflation shows a sustainable path to return to the 2% target, all before the economy enters a recession. Thus, the stock market would continue rising from the bottom reached in October 2022.

The top-down approach

There are two main stock market analytical methods. First, there is a bottom-up approach where analysts attempt to predict earnings growth for each company based on firm-specific and industry-specific trends. These bottom-up analysts generally don't try to predict recessions, until a recession becomes obvious. Second, there is a top-down approach, in which macro analysts primarily focus on monetary policy, fiscal policy, geopolitics, and other systematic variables to predict recessions. The key variable used in such analysis is the yield curve spread - the inverted yield curve has a perfect record of predicting a recession.

The yield curve spread analysis evaluates what causes the yield curve to flatten or steepen, by looking at the relative movements of short-term yields (2Y Treasury Note) and the long-term yields (10Y Treasury Bond).

Bear steepening: When 10Y Treasury Bond yields rise faster than the 2Y Treasury Note yields the yield curve is steepening, but this is called bear steepening because it possibly reflects rising inflation expectations, and thus signals a monetary policy tightening in the near future.

Bull steepening: When 2Y Treasury Note yields fall faster than the 10Y Treasury Bond yields, the yield curve also steepens, and this is called bull steepening because it reflects the expectations of an imminent monetary policy easing and an eventual new growth cycle as the yield curve spread turns positive.

This article uses the top-down approach to predict the performance on QQQ ETF, by analyzing the yield curve dynamics.

The current situation

The yield curve spread is currently deeply inverted and has been since July 2022, which signals an imminent recession. Specifically, the yield curve spread causes credit tightness, which reduces the capital availability particularly to risky firms, and thus, over time reduces investment and causes higher unemployment. Note, this happens with lags.

However, in March 2023, the yield curve spread steepened, as the banking crisis suggested that the Fed would start cutting interest rates. That was a bull steepening, as 2Y yields fell much faster than the 10Y yields. This provided the boost to tech stocks, which pushed QQQ higher over the next few months.

Just recently, the yield curve spread also steepened, but this is a bear steepening due to the rise in 10Y yields. Thus, the recent bear steepening caused the 5% dip in QQQ as the market is now readjusting for the possibility that the Fed may not be able to ease monetary policy as expected by the soft-landing crowd.

The chart below shows the bounce in the 10Y-2Y yield curve spread in March and just recently.

The chart below shows a sharp fall in 2Y yields in March (bull steepening) and the recent rise in 10Y yields while 2Y yields stay in range (bear steepening).

Why is bear steepening bearish for tech stocks?

Long term interest rates have been rising recently due to several systematic factors:

The Bank of Japan has tweaked the yield curve control by allowing the 10Y JGB yield to rise up to 1%. This is expected to cause higher yields in US Treasury Bonds as Japanese investors sell some of their Treasury Bond holdings - and Japan is the biggest holder of US Treasuries. The US Treasury has increased the supply of Treasury Bonds with longer duration to support the fiscal spending programs. US debt got downgraded by Fitch. The Fed is still reducing the balance sheet via QT which means the Fed is not buying Treasury Bonds at this point.

Thus, it seems like US Treasury Bonds are facing the perfect storm of higher supply and lower demand, which is likely to continue to push long term rates higher.

Tech stocks are long duration assets, which means their earnings are expected in a more distant future. Given that the stock price is essentially the present value of future earnings, tech stocks are particularly vulnerable in a situation of rising long-term interest rates, as the present value of their expected earnings sharply decreases.

But more importantly, the long-term rates are also potentially sniffing the premature Fed pause and the return of inflation, which could force the Fed to keep the monetary policy tight - until the actual recession, which basically kills the soft-landing scenario.

Implications

The Nasdaq 100 is overvalued with the PE ratio of over 30, facing the inverted yield curve and the bear steepening. The continuation of rising long-term rates is likely to cause a significant multiple contraction in QQQ, while the recession is likely to result in a significant earnings downgrade. Thus, QQQ is facing a significant drawdown.

The AI bubble that pushed the QQQ higher since March has been triggered by the bullish steepening in March and the expectations of a soft-landing. However, the AI bubble has already likely peaked due to the bear steepening, which will contribute to the QQQ downside as the AI bubble in big tech deflates.