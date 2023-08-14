Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 11:02 AM ET2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.9K Followers

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jenn Snyder - SVP of Corporate Affairs

Nick Leschly - President and Chief Executive Officer

Philip Gregory - Chief Scientific Officer

Steven Bernstein - Chief Medical Officer

William Baird - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Kelsey Goodwin - Guggenheim

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners

John Newman - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 2seventy bio Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jenn Snyder, Head of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Jenn Snyder

Thank you, operator. This afternoon, 2seventy bio issued a press release providing a business update in addition to second quarter 2023 financial results. The press release can be found in the Investors and Media section of the company's website at 270bio.com.

Speaking on the call today are Nick Leschly, Chief Kairos Officer; Chip Baird, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Bernstein, Chief Medical Officer; Philip Gregory, Chief Scientific Officer is also on the line for the Q&A.

As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements related to 2seventy bio's current plans and expectations, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategic plans, time lines and expectations and statements regarding our financial condition, expectations and other future financial results, among others.

Actual results may differ materially due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Forms 10-K and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.