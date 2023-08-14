Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (SHPW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 11:04 AM ETShapeways Holdings, Inc. (SHPW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.9K Followers

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPW) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nikki Sacks - MD-ICR

Greg Kress - CEO

Alberto Recchi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham

Nikki Sacks

Greetings and welcome to Shapeways Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy, future financial and operating performance, projected financial results for the third quarter of 2023, expected growth, impact of recent acquisitions, new offerings and market opportunity are based upon current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements.

For a description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please see the company's SEC filings, including the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The information provided in this conference call speaks only to the broadcast today, August 14, 2023. Shapeways disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Also, during the course of today's call, we refer to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. There's a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results currently available in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.