My recommendation for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) is a buy rating, as I am positive that DV will be able to continue growing at a high rate, supported by the current growth momentum it is seeing. Despite an overall weak economy, DV is still able to grow revenue by 20+%. As the economy turns for the better, which it will eventually, DV should have no issues sustaining this growth rate. Moreover, international growth accelerated for a high of 39% this quarter, clearly indicating the growth runway is nowhere near.

DV is a digital media measurement, planning, and analytics platform that evaluates the fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geographic location of digital advertisements across multiple platforms. DV receives payment from its demand-side clients in the form of a flat rate per each verified transaction it measures on their behalf, and from their supply-side clients in the form of subscriptions.

Sales for DV 2Q23 increased by 22% to $133.7 million, beating both the company's own midpoint guidance of $133 million and the consensus estimate of $133.4 million. PF EBITDA came in at $40 million with a margin of 29.9%, beating both the company's own midpoint guidance of $38 million and the consensus estimate of $38.1 million. Overall, I believe DV delivered a strong set of results for 2Q23. It is unsure why the stock took a big dive after the earnings, as the results were very positive, in my opinion, especially with the overall advertising environment being weak. The only reason I could come up with is that expectations have been high before the print, as DV has consistently beat its own guidance and raised them after each result for the past few quarters.

No matter the circumstances, I take heart from the fact that management keeps saying the advertising market hasn't changed much. In response to the bears' claim that DV is encountering headwinds due to longer implementation cycles, I'd like to remind readers that this is not an issue unique to DV; many other software companies, particularly those catering to large enterprises, face the same challenge. In particular, management noted an unusually high rate of competitor takeaways from large customers in the second quarter. The scale of these deployments and the necessity to rip and replace existing solutions from competitors add complexity to these types of deals. This means that demand is not a limiting factor in economic expansion, which is good news in my view. Management also acknowledged that some MediaMath customers would need to switch to new DSPs in light of the company's recent bankruptcy. There will be a disruption in consumer spending, but it looks like the effects will be limited to 3Q. Put together, I get the sense that management is playing conservative here by not raising guidance, which is a good thing as it resets expectations for another round of beat and raise.

Another positive takeaway I had was that DV saw its international growth rebound. Management noted a significant uptick in international growth as DV activates its social solution with advertisers across geographies, adds new platforms, and introduces new languages. The result is a surge from 26% y/y year growth in Q1 revenues from international measurement to 39% y/y growth in Q2. This, in my opinion, is a very positive sign for the demand environment, which is clearly not slowing down. If international keeps growing at its current rate, it will continue to be a growth driver, as it is growing much faster than overall DV.

Lastly, DV announced its acquisition of Scibids, a prominent player in utilizing AI for enhancing digital advertising campaigns. The deal is projected to be finalized in the third quarter. Scibids employs its specialized AI technology to automate and optimize the strategic purchasing of digital ad campaigns through competitive bidding across DSPs. My perspective is positive, as management anticipates that Scibids will significantly contribute to the continuous growth of programmatic capabilities, allowing DoubleVerify to establish a presence among customers who are not presently using their platform, thanks to Scibids' adaptable approach. This acquisition appears to be a well-thought-out decision, and I commend the company's proactive stance in response to ongoing trends in AI.

According to my model, DV is valued at $41.29 in FY24, representing a 30% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 25% over the next 2 years, benchmarked against the FY23 guided growth. The rationale for the high growth is also based on the current momentum that DV is seeing, with international growth way ahead and despite an overall weak economy. Given the scalability of the DV business model, the high growth should carry high incremental margins, thereby pushing up margins.

DV is now trading at 24x forward EBITDA, which I believe is a fair multiple when compared to history and peers. DV used to trade at a much higher multiple, mainly due to the higher growth profile and lower interest rate environment; hence, I don’t think it will go back to that level again. When compared to peers, DV's main competitor is Integral Ad Science (IAS), which is growing at almost half the rate of DV and has a lower EBITDA margin. Hence, I think DV deserves to trade at a premium (peer is trading at 14x forward EBITDA).

The risk with investing in DV is that DV is directly tied to ad spending in the markets it serves. While DV continues to see unsubstantial changes, it does not mean that it is immune to a hard landing recession, which will definitely hurt the ad demand environment.

I recommend a buy. Despite a weak overall economy, DV maintains over 20% revenue growth, and I believe it is poised to sustain this trajectory as the economy improves. International growth at 39% this quarter also indicates ample growth potential. The strategic acquisition of Scibids, focusing on AI-enhanced digital advertising, is also a forward-thinking move.