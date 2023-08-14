Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DoubleVerify: Strong Growth Momentum Is A Bullish Indicator

Aug. 14, 2023 12:10 PM ETDoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
410 Followers

Summary

  • DV is a buy due to its strong revenue growth and potential for sustained growth as the economy improves.
  • DV's international growth has accelerated to 39%, indicating significant growth potential.
  • The acquisition of Scibids, a player in AI-enhanced digital advertising, is a positive move for DV's programmatic capabilities.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Overview

My recommendation for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) is a buy rating, as I am positive that DV will be able to continue growing at a high rate, supported by the current growth momentum it is seeing. Despite an overall weak

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
410 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.