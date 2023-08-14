Donald Bowers

Elevator Pitch

My rating for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares is a Hold. I assessed Hain Celestial's valuation metrics and financial prospects with my prior update for HAIN written on June 1, 2023.

In the current article, I perform a preview of HAIN's financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (YE June 30) and touch on my expectations regarding Hain Celestial for the new fiscal year 2024. I downgrade my rating for Hain Celestial from a Buy previously to a Hold now, in view of a potential Q4 FY 2023 results miss for HAIN. But I don't think that HAIN is deserving of a Sell rating, as I expect the company's corporate restructuring initiatives like a new headquarters will be supportive of an improvement in its FY 2024 financial performance.

The Date For Hain Celestial's Q4 FY 2023 Earnings Announcement

Hain Celestial's fourth quarter financial performance will be revealed next week on Thursday, August 24, 2023, before trading hours as per the company's August 10 press release.

I highlight what the market expects of HAIN's Q4 FY 2023 results in the subsequent section.

Wall Street's Expectations Of HAIN's Fourth Quarter Financial Performance

The sell-side thinks that Hain Celestial would have recorded a smaller revenue decline and strong earnings growth in the final quarter of the previous fiscal year.

HAIN's top line is estimated to have decreased by -3.2% YoY to $442.4 million for Q4 FY 2023 based on the analysts' consensus financial forecasts for the company. As a comparison, Hain Celestial suffered from a much larger revenue contraction of -9.5% in Q3 FY 2023 on a YoY basis.

Wall Street takes the view that Hain Celestial's normalized earnings per share or EPS would have expanded by +25.6% YoY from $0.08 for the last quarter of the prior fiscal year to $0.10 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. It is noteworthy that HAIN reported negative bottom line growth in YoY terms for five consecutive quarters between Q3 FY 2022 and Q3 FY 2023.

In summary, the market is optimistic about HAIN's Q4 FY 2023 financial performance.

My Prediction Is That Hain Celestial's Q4 Results Will Be A Negative Surprise

There are specific metrics which suggest that Hain Celestial's actual Q4 FY 2023 (April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, in calendar year terms) financial results might potentially fall short of Wall Street's expectations.

According to a July 18, 2023 Seeking Alpha News article, retail sales growth in the US was +0.2% MoM (Month-on-Month) in June this year. This was slower than May 2023's +0.5% retail sales growth and below the market's consensus June 2023 retail sales growth rate of +0.5%. In contrast, US retail sales grew by a very strong +2.8% in January 2023. This means that it is probably unrealistic to expect HAIN's Q4 FY 2023 (Q2 2023 in calendar year terms) sales performance to be much better that for Q3 FY 2023.

Separately, Piper Sandler published a research report (not publicly available) titled "We See Some Risk To F4Q23" on July 19, 2023. In Piper Sandler's report, the broker cited data from market research firm SPINS/IRI indicating that Hain Celestial's US sales was -7.5% lower YoY for the three months ending on June 18.

The North American segment accounted for the majority or 63% of HAIN's Q3 FY 2023 revenue, and HAIN is likely to have suffered from a high single-digit drop in its US revenue in the most recent quarter as highlighted. As such, it appears that it will be very difficult for Hain Celestial to meet the consensus Q4 FY 2023 top line contraction estimate of -3.2%.

Assuming that Hain Celestial's actual Q4 FY 2023 revenue is lower than the market's consensus projection of $442.4 million, the negative impact of operating leverage implies that HAIN will also find it tough to achieve a +25.6% YoY earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter as predicted by the analysts.

In a nutshell, there is a reasonably high probability of HAIN's Q4 FY 2023 top line and bottom line missing the sell-side's expectations, which could potentially lead to a meaningful post-earnings share price decline for Hain Celestial next week.

Look Forward To Fiscal 2024

I think that there are good reasons to have a positive view about Hain Celestial's outlook for FY 2024 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024), even though my bet is on a Q4 FY 2023 earnings miss for HAIN as detailed in the preceding section.

HAIN recently issued a media release on August 3, 2023, disclosing that it has confirmed a "new global headquarters location" at "Hoboken, N.J." Earlier, Hain Celestial had mentioned at its Q1 2023 earnings briefing in May that it will be "optimizing our office footprint" and noted it is "in the process of finalizing a smaller workspace more closely aligned to our needs and future vision."

In other words, the new headquarters announcement indicates that Hain Celestial is working very hard at corporate restructuring and cost control initiatives to drive an improvement in the company's future profitability. Wall Street's current consensus FY 2024 financial estimates also point to HAIN registering positive normalized earnings growth for the new fiscal year following two consecutive years of bottom line contraction in FY 2022 (actual) and FY 2023 (estimated).

More importantly, Hain Celestial will host its Investor Day in mid-September outlining its "multiyear transformation strategy called 'Hain Reimagined'" as noted in its August 3, 2023, press release which touched on HAIN's new headquarters. At the company's first quarter results call, HAIN also highlighted that the September 2023 Investor Day will detail its plans for "a large-scale end-to-end restructure" which "will enable us to get to a margin structure that can sustain continuous investment behind the brands." Therefore, it is reasonable for investors to expect Hain Celestial to announce new restructuring actions that might serve as re-rating catalysts for the stock.

Concluding Thoughts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. stock isn't worthy of a Buy rating now, as the company's share price might potentially be hit by below-expectations Q4 FY 2023 results that will be announced next week. A Sell rating for Hain Celestial would be too harsh, as the company has plans in place (to be announced at Investor Day in September) to improve its financial performance for FY 2024 and beyond. This is why a Hold rating for Hain Celestial is more appropriate in my opinion.