Exxon Mobil: A Strong Sell Ahead Of The Last Age Of Oil

The Long View Investor profile picture
The Long View Investor
272 Followers

Summary

  • Due to recent developments regarding the energy sector, I believe that the oil industry, and fossil fuels in general, are currently enjoying their last hurrah.
  • My viewpoint is informed by competitive (and declining) renewable energy prices, recent regulatory and legal activity, probable cancellation of government oil subsidies, geopolitical/national security concerns, and widespread oil company disdain.
  • Investment in oil and fossil fuel companies is risky, since a vicious cycle of demand destruction and investor backlash will cause these companies to quickly decline, costing investors significant capital.
  • Taken together, all signs point to a steep decline for oil companies as fossil fuels are abandoned long-term; I recommend pivoting from oil/fossil fuel firms to pure play renewable companies.
  • For these reasons, I believe the 2020s will represent the last age of oil. Accordingly, I rate XOM a strong sell for the long term.

Solo Oil Derrick Stands Among Modern Windmills

Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

At the close of 2021, a popular Seeking Alpha contributor posted an article detailing why she believed that oil would experience a big move up "in the 2020s decade," setting the stage for what she calls the "Fifth Age of Oil" from which

I usually invest with a long-term time horizon of 5-10 years, and I write about stocks with that timeline in mind. Interested in long ideas some may not be considering. Not a financial advisor. Readers should do their own due diligence before making any investment decisions regarding any securities covered or mentioned.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CWGYF, ENPH, ENLAY, ESOCF, FREY, LICY, NNOMF, NVX, NXT, RNW, TSLA, VWDRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (41)

A
AlexS
Today, 2:18 PM
Premium
Comments (1.47K)
Well if oil is dead then so is civilization. Enjoy the cold, dark caves.
V
Vanster
Today, 2:10 PM
Premium
Comments (124)
This article is pig swill. What the author fails to mention is that no significant cost effective storage exists. Without storage, renewables fail to provide 24 hour coverage. Since most people will charge their EV’s at night renewables will fail at that task.
The author has concluded that climate change will cause ‘ devastating ocean current disruptions’. Anyone who truly believes this would have been crying out for nuclear power ( the safest of all power) for the last 25 years and “the problem’ would be already solved. The truth is that society is mistaking the opinions of scientists who have incentives to adulterate their opinions with “ the science”.
F
FINAO
Today, 1:59 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
The most important metric when considering energy sources is EROEI. Wind and solar have much lower EROEI compared to O&G, the best is nuclear. The politics of today will force societies to use more alternative energy sources to reduce carbon, but the idea that the O&G is a dying industry is plainly naive. Today we consume around 102mm bpd and I believe we will consume much more in 2030, 2040 and 2050. Long XOM, PXD, MRO, CVE, HES, DVN, BTE! Some of the best companies to invest in right now are offshore drillers, my #1 choice is RIG. The torque in their capital structure will lead to significant double digit returns for the next 3-5 years.
earlyriser profile picture
earlyriser
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (4.39K)
Couldn't finish the article. Laughing too much. We are using more oil now than ever and more every year. Severe shortage coming. Sure, we will also use more renewable resources every year. Long oil.
RobertandJoannie profile picture
RobertandJoannie
Today, 1:57 PM
Premium
Comments (10)
Agree with Phenom 1 ✅😳👽 as I an counting my .91 per share dividend coming ✅👀👍👽 and buying fuel from Costco
Solar Investing profile picture
Solar Investing
Today, 1:57 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.56K)
I agree, for all the reasons the author cites (a very thorough analysis: O&G are currently enjoying their last hurrah.
I
Izzy Zelinsky
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (1.34K)
@Solar Investing Really? An analyst?
Solar Investing profile picture
Solar Investing
Today, 2:22 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.56K)
@Izzy Zelinsky Really! Read the article
P
Perciad
Today, 1:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.15K)
I decided to look up a few of your Renewables picks & came across Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

This is a company with longevity in the market founded in 1984, so they should know the business very well

Their share price was $5,200 in 2007 - it is 48 cents today...
Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 1:54 PM
Premium
Comments (1.2K)
Regarding Competitive 'advantage' of renewables:

To understand why renewable energy has such a poor EROEI, consider the materials needed for a 1.5 MW windmill. The foundation alone requires 40 tons of steel and 600 tons of concrete. The tower requires another 150 tons of steel while the generator requires 9 tons of copper, the nacelle requires 45 tons of steel, and the rotors require 15 tons of carbon fiber. Since wind power is intermittent, a 1.5 MW windmill is expected to operate at a load factor of only 30%. That means a 1.5 MW windmill will produce 4 GWH of power per year over its 20-year assumed life. If we converted the electricity into barrels of oil equivalent (adjusting for the difference between electric and thermal energy), this 1.5 MW windmill would be equivalent to an oil well that ultimately recovered a mere 116,000 barrels – approximately 10% as much as the best Permian wells drilled today. In other words, it would take 10 windmills – each 100 m tall -- to replace the energy produced in a single Permian oil well.
J
JTFLANAGA
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (91)
I guess nobody told him that BP and Shell are having second thoughts about their renewable strategies, and "cost overrun" is the phrase of the day with renewable investors.
FLAFCOL profile picture
FLAFCOL
Today, 1:50 PM
Premium
Comments (120)
A lot of nonsense in this article. While I agree that renewables will increase in the upcoming years, this will not necessarily lead to a drastic decrease in fossil fuels…we will need all sources of energy to power the world.
D
Dealerdeb1
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (3.9K)
I think this is wishful projection of a silly liberal.most of them believe renewables are the cure fior a non existent Climate hoax. THAt was a dead giveaway. His left wing hatred of fossil fuel and his obvious bias makes this STRONG sell Questionable at best, fear tactics to try and scare people out of XOM
barrettod profile picture
barrettod
Today, 1:49 PM
Premium
Comments (10)
#2: this shows an almost unimaginable lack of understanding of the human condition. fossil fuels are probably second only to FIRE as causes of the advancement of the human condition.

in the 70s, i read endless articles about the end of oil. ww oil/gas consumption has STEADILY gone up.

#4: actually, it is quite the OPPOSITE. it is this relentless bashing of the industry that is the national security threat.
Phenom1 profile picture
Phenom1
Today, 1:46 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.37K)
Too many words, too little beef!
Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 1:45 PM
Premium
Comments (1.2K)
The world will consume more fossil fuel in 2040 than is consumed today. Period.

There are presently 6-7 Billion people in the developing world. These souls will continue to consume more fossil fuels each year per/capita. And, it is their right to do so.

The ultra low Energy Return on Energy Invested of wind, solar, bio-fuels, hydrogen will hit the reality of physics i.e. there is no replacing the energy density of oil. Hype will not defeat physical realities.

> Ex. 'Green' Germany reverted back to 'dirty' coal and burning firewood for electricity production as soon as they 'tried' to replace dirty Russian natural gas with wind and solar power. Reality is sobering.

Also, there are many building blocks of modern society which can't be produced at scale without fossil fuels:

1. Cement
2. Steal
3. Fertilizer
4. Pharmaceuticals
5. Plastics

No biological organism has ever successfully migrated from a higher energy source to a lower energy source.
P
Perciad
Today, 1:58 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.15K)
@Orion1963 cement was my family business in the UK about 150 years ago - they are now trialling using it as the main component for a new battery tech, which sounds interesting
T
Trailman2
Today, 2:15 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
@Orion1963 Correct
p
pharout73
Today, 1:45 PM
Premium
Comments (109)
Good luck with your thesis. Energy consumption will only increase consistent with the world population and the growing demand for a better standard of living from developing nations. The mix of energy production will slowly change over the next two decades but during that time fossil fuels will be an important part of the equation.

Farming needs fossil fuels for both fertilizer and machinery (they don't make batteries big enough for a combine that can keep up a 24 hr operation rate used during harvest. Needless to say some of the monster CAT products needed to mine your precious "EV minerals" also will need diesel. A more electric society will demand huge amount of copper for transmission, let along the fact that that it will take over 30 years just to put up the high voltage wire needed based on current capacity. I love that wind actually requires an incredible amount of minerals for its implementation.

Scarcity and underinvestment leads to higher price. That is where we are. Let's see how long people tolerate rolling blackout and a lesser standard of living. By the way, the US and Europe are not the issue, it is the developing world that creates the need for more energy.
n
nippycat
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (1.73K)
If the future for renewables is so bright why are so many utility companies taking large writedowns on their renewable assets and/or selling them?
jack kreg profile picture
jack kreg
Today, 1:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.03K)
Wind energy generation has a cost in whale life.
Save the whales!
Stop ocean born wind mills!
The Long View Investor profile picture
The Long View Investor
Today, 2:18 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (244)
@jack kreg Facetiousness aside, hazards of offshore wind can be mitigated to kill less marine life, just as hazards of onshore wind can be mitigated to kill fewer birds.

Hazards of fossil fuel use, however, cannot be mitigated without mass deployment of carbon capture, an issue i discuss in the article. Further, fossil fuel use has likely killed a lot more wildlife than wind power, possibly in oil spills alone.
P
Perciad
Today, 1:43 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.15K)
take a look at the average P/Es of the renewable world...

if you live in the USA : how do you keep warm in winter & how do the southern states keep cool in Summer?
D
Dealerdeb1
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (3.9K)
@Perciad A/c and oil/nat gas period the rest is hogwash at this point. Not ready for prime time
The Long View Investor profile picture
The Long View Investor
Today, 2:11 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (244)
@Perciad Heat pumps. They can be powered by renewable electricity, and are being improved upon for extreme weather conditions every year.
jack kreg profile picture
jack kreg
Today, 1:43 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.03K)
Communist China owns the solar cell market with upwards of 80% of sales.
I do not support the communist with my investment capital.
Do so at your own risk.
MAGA
PapaWhisky profile picture
PapaWhisky
Today, 1:41 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.5K)
Every Bear needs a Bull.

Here's my bull case:

1. "Renewable energy sources are now becoming cheaper than fossil fuels, including oil;"

True ... but they become cheap at the same time. All solar energy and wind energy are in surplus at the same time and flood the market which drives prices down. During scarcity (low wind and night) renewable energy is priceless.

2 "Fossil fuels are responsible for making the planet less habitable for humanity;"

True

3. "The oil industry is likely to see a cancellation of government subsidies,"

Direct subsidies to oil companies primarily benefit the smaller producers. Not giants like Exxon. If there is a 'subsidy' then it's the 'license' to dump CO2 into the atmosphere at no cost. However, that will likely be recovered by a carbon tax on consumers, not producers.

4. "Continued reliance on fossil fuels for energy is therefore a significant national security risk"

This has been the case since the beginning of oil and is actually a case for domestic production and National Champions lke Exxon

5. "Oil companies in particular are controversial, "

We're here to make money, not friends.
j
johnandes
Today, 1:55 PM
Premium
Comments (9)
@PapaWhisky the oil companies are unfairly demonized.
V
Vanster
Today, 2:19 PM
Premium
Comments (124)
@PapaWhisky I agree with every thing except #2. Climate Change very well may make earth more habitable not less. Most energy needs are for an organism to combat cold and humans are no different. Heat is much less risky for humans than cold and the current ongoing feedback loop of more CO2 more plant growth ( documented by NASA and the NOAA) will improve life on earth.
