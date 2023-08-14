Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Introduction

I have long been a fan of the Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN:CA) as the royalty model makes for a strong inflation hedge as the fund takes a 4% royalty on gross revenue earned by its franchise Boston Pizza restaurants in the royalty pool and 1.5% due to its ownership interests in the pool. The fund essentially benefits from rising food costs that get passed onto the customer while it is not responsible for the operating costs as the franchisees are. When I last wrote on BPF I gave it a hold rating due to its valuation being a little too rich at 12X earnings with Boston Pizza's heavy reliance on increasing guest cheque to generate income which is not a recipe for success with a looming recession. I explore the Q2 2023 results and provide a new verdict.

Q2 2023

Same-store-sales (SRS) and franchise sales growth has slowed compared to 2022 as inflation has slowly been subsiding since the latter part of 2022 now at only 2.81%.

Data by YCharts

SRS growth was 15.2% through the first two quarters of 2023 compared to 52.3% for 2022, but this growth is slowing as SRS was 6.6% in Q2 2023 compared to 64.9% for Q2 2022 and there were restrictions in Q1 of 2022 that limited sales growth which have not been prevalent since. Franchise Sales of Boston Pizza Restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $234 Million for Q2 2023 compared to $219 Million for Q2 2022. Franchise Sales of Boston Pizza Restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $458 Million YTD compared to $398 Million YTD in 2022.

Q3 2023 MD&A (Boston Pizza Royalties Fund)

Despite not opening a single new restaurant since 2019 and having actually closed 18 since then, franchise sales are actually on pace to exceed pre-pandemic levels for 2023. As a result of the increased royalty payments the trust increased the monthly dividend to $0.107/unit in March 2023 which equates to a 7.6% yield. The fund has been unfavored for many years for being too generous with its distributions, but actually finished Q2 2023 with a payout ratio of 88% which is the lowest quarterly payout ratio they've had in years. Mind you Q2 and Q3 are typically the busiest quarters as capacity increases with patios opening up.

Key Growth Statistics (Boston Pizza Royalties Fund)

In June the fund announced a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 400,000 units by June 2024 representing about 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The fund has since acquired 71,800 shares at an average price of $16.50/unit. This is further evidence that management deems the current share price to be undervalued.

The fund has also done an impeccable job at insulating itself from rising interest rates, in fact interest expense has actually decreased 12% through the first half of 2023 versus 2022. The fund has essentially hedged all of its debt outstanding on its credit facility and these hedges have expiries between April 2023 to January 2028. The variable rate over the base rate depends on the funds Funded Net Debt to EBITDA tested quarterly. If it's less than 2.5X the spread is only 1.25%. The effective interest rate was 3.73% at June 2023 which is even lower than the Canada 5-Year Bond Yield.

Q2 2023 MD&A (Boston Pizza Royalties Fund)

Data by YCharts

Valuation

BPF has one of the lower valuations as its peer group. One might argue Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA:CA) and A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN:CA) deserve a higher valuation due to being more "quick service" oriented which makes them more recession resilient as they tend to have lower price points. The notion holds less weight when looking at PZA's payout ratio over the past 18 months as they too have had trouble keeping their payout ratio below 100% and A&W hasn't fared a whole lot better. BPF trades more in line with The Keg Royalties Corp (KEG.UN:CA) which is arguably further along the "fine dining" scale than BPF which is less recession proof which also seems absurd.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Risks

Although SRS growth has been remarkable, management has clarified that it has been largely a result of increased guest cheque and increases in deliveries which has been assisted by the expansion of Skip the Dishes and other online delivery platforms. Foot traffic is still not at pre-pandemic levels. As noted previously SRS growth has slowed in 2023 and one has to wonder when it will reach its long term trend. There is reason to believe foot traffic can offset the SRS growth in later quarters as BPF has added value enhancing promotional material such as the new Pasta Tuesday, NHL Playoffs, and expansion of the new "brunch" menu that is available in most restaurants in larger centres. In addition, BPF will be opening its first new restaurant in three years in Hope, BC with plans to open more over the next couple years but the pipeline has not been disclosed. As per my most recent article I estimated between 5-10 store closures would result in a dividend cut or a ~10% decline in restaurant sales so there is some downside protection.

Verdict

At 10X this year's expected earnings which is slightly below its long-run average, there is good downside protection from an economic contraction and should still provide a reliable income stream nonetheless.

Data by YCharts

