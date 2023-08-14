Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Having spent much of my working life dealing with digital marketing, I know how challenging it can be to optimize advertising budget spend and ensure all the crucial touchpoints of the customer journey are covered.

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM) is a platform capable of greatly simplifying this task, saving both errors and time. I was already aware of this. However, what I've only recently discovered is my absolute desire to invest in the company. Over the weekend, I took the time to review the Q2 2023 data and was quite surprised. I dug deeper, and now I'm entirely convinced of building a position in illumin.

Before I proceed, however, I'd like to premise this: it is a risky investment and a position that makes sense only if you aim to hold it in your portfolio long-term. That said, I believe this patience can be highly rewarding.

The Turbulent History of illumin Holdings-Acuity Ads

Up until April, when the rebranding was finalized, illumin was a brand under the Acuity Ads group. It was a side project, initiated in 2020, meant to complement the company's primary business mainly associated with programmatic advertising.

Historically, Acuity Ads managed programmatic advertising campaigns on behalf of its clients, primarily working alongside marketing agencies. The performance of this business unit, however, has been stagnant in recent years: revenues are stable, and competition is fierce. The company hasn't abandoned nor plans to abandon this business, but over the years, the revenue mix has increasingly favored illumin.

illumin, on the other hand, is a one-of-a-kind platform that allows users to:

Identify the touchpoints their customers interact with during the purchasing process;

Use a straightforward drag-and-drop editor to plan and build entire marketing campaigns;

Launch campaigns directly from the platform, reaching customers at all the planned touchpoints.

The product simplifies marketing operations, provides a clearer visualization of the customer's purchase journey, and saves considerable time in crafting advertising campaigns. Hence, it's highly valued by marketing agencies, which can manage the operations of their various clients using a single account.

Ultimately, Acuity Ads gave way to illumin: now, the programmatic advertising service is integrated within illumin, the company has changed its name and ticker, and all communication is geared towards promoting the illumin brand.

Should you be concerned about the shift in the business model?

Yamaha sold musical instruments. Amazon (AMZN) sold only books. Apple (AAPL) sold motherboards. Personally, I see no uncertainty, hesitation, or failure in the company deciding to go all-in on illumin: after years in the digital advertising market, the company has found its winning horse and rightly wants to maximize its value in my view.

The kind of service illumin offers opens the door to a blue ocean strategy, unlike programmatic advertising, which faces hundreds of local and international competitors. Moreover, for the first time, the company has entered the self-serve market: rather than having to manage all client operations, clients can now choose to use the platform independently. This approach streamlines the business, reduces the cost profile, and aims for higher margins.

In the second quarter of 2023, self-serve related revenues accounted for 16.4% of total revenues. This percentage is only set to grow over time, as managed service revenues have remained steady for over a year, and the company is focusing its marketing efforts on self-serve.

Overall, I believe the rebranding was the second-best decision in recent years. The absolute best decision was opting for delisting from the Nasdaq.

Expected growth of the self-serve segment as a percentage of revenue (Illumin - Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation)

The Big Catalyst: Delisting from the Nasdaq

Along with the presentation of the Q2 '23 data, illumin announced its intention to delist from the Nasdaq. However, the company will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

There are two primary reasons behind this decision: the first is to save on costs, and the second is that the company - as reported during the earnings call - doesn't truly benefit from its presence on the Nasdaq.

However, the most crucial piece of news is that the delisting will occur after completing a substantial issuer bid. The company aims to cancel up to 15.8 million of its shares for a price not exceeding C$40 million. The procedure will utilize a "Dutch Auction" mechanism, where shareholders can independently submit offers ranging between C$2.53 and C$2.65.

This means that, at the end of this operation, all existing shareholders will have a larger slice of the pie. And if the company is planning an operation of this kind, it is because they believe that their shares are significantly undervalued at this time.

This represents over 20% of the currently circulating shares, noting that illumin currently has a market capitalization of just C$140 million. With such a low valuation, the company has an extremely significant potential upside.

Analyzing illumin's Numbers

To analyze illumin's figures, it's crucial to understand that the business model isn't based on a fixed monthly subscription but on a consumption model where clients pay based on the advertising spend they execute on the platform. For this reason, seasonal fluctuations are significant, mirroring other companies that rely on advertising revenues.

Moreover, it's essential to understand that the company includes clients' advertising expenses as "revenue". Hence, it's vital to assess the "net revenue" primarily, which represents the actual earnings of the company after deducting the media cost.

Growth and Revenue

In the second quarter, illumin reported a net revenue of $15.9 million, up from $14.7 million the previous year (+8.1%). The self-serve segment grew by 29.18% year-over-year, and the company added 51 new clients to its portfolio. Excluding the programmatic advertising portion, illumin's self-serve segment grew by 145.5% QoQ.

Illumin - Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

The onboarding process is relatively lengthy, taking 3-6 months between initial contact and client monetization. It usually begins with an early-stage demo where the product is showcased to one of the company's stakeholders. This is followed by more in-depth demos involving all stakeholders engaged in the deal-closing process. An economic agreement is then reached, and if the client opts for self-serve, they are educated on platform usage. The table below displays the quarterly number of late-stage demos conducted.

Quarter Late stage demos Q1 22 31 Q2 22 54 Q3 22 81 Q4 22 103 Q1 23 140 Q2 23 178 Click to enlarge

Considering that in the second quarter 51 new clients were added following 140 late-stage demos in Q1 '23, assuming the closing rate remains consistent, we can anticipate another 65 new clients joining in the third quarter of the year.

Profitability and Costs

The net loss in Q2 2023 was $5.6 million, but it's noteworthy that illumin reported $0.9 million in depreciation of intangible assets and $2.4 million in currency exchange losses. A majority of the revenues come from American clients, and the company publishes its financials in Canadian dollars, which means Forex market fluctuations can significantly impact results.

All in all, illumin isn't consistently profitable, but the company has closed profitable quarters in the past. Now with no more debt accruing interest, it's highly likely that upcoming financial statements will show a tight balance between costs and revenues.

Illumin - Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

Typically, a company's revenue growth is paralleled by an increase in sales and marketing expenditures, and this has been true for illumin. The company spent $6.6 million on marketing in Q2 2023, up from $5.5 million in Q2 2022. This $1.1 million marketing expenditure resulted in a revenue increase of $1.2 million, without expanding the sales team as highlighted in the earnings call.

It's essential to note that illumin's clients don't exhaust their commercial value in just one quarter. The company doesn't provide clear churn rate data but mentions its focus on contracts longer than 12 months.

This implies that the client acquisition cost roughly equals the revenue generated from that client during their first three months on the platform-a fantastic balance for a software-selling company.

Balance Sheet and Cash Position

I've chosen to group these because they are intrinsically linked in this case: in the second quarter, illumin completely repaid its existing debts, making the company entirely debt-free. To achieve this, a total of $7.7 million was allocated to financing activities. Overall, liquid assets decreased from $85.9 million to $65.6 million, but illumin isn't one of those tech companies that need to burn cash excessively to grow.

illumin's second quarter ended with $123.3 million in assets, of which $105 million are current assets, against liabilities (excluding shareholder equity) of $27.9 million. From an asset perspective, the company is stronger than ever.

Conclusions

illumin appears to have finally found its path. The platform is growing at an impressive rate, focusing on the most profitable avenue: clients willing to commit long-term and opt for the self-serve service. Given the number of new clients set to generate revenue in the upcoming quarters, 2023 might be a pivotal year for the company.

The product is a winner, as shown by its rapid market adoption. At the same time, the company is debt-free, and the management doesn't rely on burning through cash between financing rounds. Marketing expenditure is yielding profit, and most importantly, above everything else, the valuation is a steal. If that was not enough, now we have a catalyst.

I'll revisit and update my forecast in the future, and in the next few days, I'll begin building my position. In 3-5 years, I wouldn't be surprised if illumin shows significant gains.