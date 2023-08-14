Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tsakos Energy Navigation: Call Option On Management

ZY Capital profile picture
ZY Capital
58 Followers

Summary

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation is a profitable company heading into a multi-year upcycle.
  • However, its shares trade at 0.35x NAV due to management issues.
  • I believe that a special dividend and/or buyback program may be on the horizon, which will lead the stock to re-rate.

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Introduction

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is a speculative play on a potential multi-year upcycle for oil tankers. The company has been trading at ~0.35x P/NAV despite two quarters of strong earnings with more to come, and a record cash balance

This article was written by

ZY Capital profile picture
ZY Capital
58 Followers
I work in a L/S hedge fund focusing on industries like metals & mining, energy and transportation. I love reading and writing about companies that own large, irreplaceable assets that are crucial to long-term global economic growth which have the added benefit of protecting against inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TNP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Joeri van der Sman profile picture
Joeri van der Sman
Today, 12:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.26K)
Thanks for your article, great work.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.