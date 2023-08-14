Wall Street Lunch: Road To Rate Cuts

Diy13

Inflation will fall enough for the Fed to cut rates Q2 next year, Goldman Sachs says. (0:15) Nvidia (NVDA) stock price looks attractive to Morgan Stanley. (2:05) PayPal (PYPL) confirms new CEO. (3:05)

Goldman Sachs has penciled in a first Fed rate cut to arrive in the second quarter of 2024. But its economists are still leaving the door open for a higher-for-longer scenario.

Chief economist Jan Hatzius says the base case is now for the cut to arrive sometime between April and June next year, with the U.S. avoiding a recession.

He says by then that core PCE inflation – the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge – will have fallen "below 3% on a year-on-year basis and below 2.5% on a monthly annualized basis." Wage growth is expected to have fallen below 4% year-on-year.

The thresholds for cutting "align roughly" with the FOMC’s dot plot and "conditions at the outset of the last cutting cycle motivated by an intent to normalize from a restrictive policy stance as inflation came down in 1995."

The threat to the scenario is that inflation simply doesn’t come down enough. Other reasons the FOMC might not cut include GDP growth above potential, the unemployment rate still pushing below its 50-year low, and financial conditions easing on enthusiasm about a soft landing.

On the equity side. Goldman is sticking with above-consensus EPS growth in 2023 and 2024 with Q2 numbers in.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY) saw the best earnings growth for Q2, and Energy (XLE) brought up the rear.

Next year, Communication Services (XLC) and Info Tech (XLK) are expected to post the biggest growth in the bottom line.

Now a look at today’s trading –

Stocks are struggling for firm direction, and action could be choppy through the session.

The S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) are slightly higher. The Dow (DJI) is off a little.

Rates are up, but more on the short end. The 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) is back around 4.95%.

WTI crude (CL1:COM) is lower, below $83 per barrel. Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is down around $1,900 per ounce.

Among active stocks –

Morgan Stanley says the recent decline in Nvidia (NVDA) is a "good entry point." Analyst Joseph Moore says, "despite supply constraints, we still expect a meaningful beat and raise quarter—and, more importantly, strong visibility over the next 3–4 quarters." Nvidia is Moore’s top chip pick with an Overweight rating and a $500 price target.

TMC (TMC) +25.4% jumped after saying it entered into an agreement with certain investors for the purchase of more than 13.4 million shares and accompanying class A warrants to buy as much as 6.7 million shares in a registered direct offering.

Nikola's (NKLA) stock fell after the company announced a recall of 209 Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles due to a coolant leak within the battery pack. The company is currently in the process of submitting the voluntary recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and new BEV sales are on hold until a resolution is reached.

In other news of note –

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) confirmed that Alex Chriss of Intuit (INTU) will become its president and CEO, effective Sept. 27. He'll join the board at the same time. Chriss currently runs Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed group.

During his five years at the Small Business segment, the number of customers increased at a CAGR of 20%, and the revenue CAGR was 23%. In 2021, he led the company's $12 billion acquisition of Mailchimp.

Hawaiian Electric (HE) tumbled following reports that it did not have a plan to shut off power in advance of dangerous winds that spread the disastrous wildfire through Maui.

According to The Washington Post, the utility that oversees Maui Electric and provides service to 95% of the state's residents did not deploy a "public power shutoff plan," which involves intentionally cutting off electricity to areas where big wind events could spark fires.

Several states, including California, have increasingly adopted such a strategy after wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

Hedge funds have boosted their exposure to technology while cutting exposure to cyclicals, according to an analysis of filings by Jefferies.

Looking at their Sweet 16 portfolio, which is the Jefferies version of FAANG+,

Hedge funds are most notably overweight in Meta (META), Nvidia (NVDA), and Netflix (NFLX), while being very underweight in Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and Alphabet (GOOGL)

They were short Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FI), Apple, Broadcom (AVGO), Tesla, and Texas Instruments (TXN).

In their Uber Crowded portfolio, they screen for names that are "popular among both Long Only & Hedge Fund investors."

A refresh saw Coca-Cola (KO), Intuit (INTU), Eli Lilly (LLY), and J&J (JNJ) added, and Lululemon (LULU), Booking Holdings (BKNG), PayPal (PYPL), and UnitedHealth (UNH) deleted.

The third portfolio is the Battleground, which are stocks that hedge funds are short but that are owned by many long-only funds.

The adds were NXP Semi (NXPI), Costco (COST), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Insulet (PODD), while the deletes were Amgen (AMGN), Stryker (SYK), EOG Resources (EOG), PG&E (PCG), and The Trade Desk (TTD).

You can see all the stocks in all three portfolios in the story on Seeking Alpha. I’ll put a link at the top of the show notes.