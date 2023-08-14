Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Jinxin Technology Holding Company

Jinxin Technology Holding Company (JTHC) has filed to raise $5 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides digital content products and services to K-9 students in China.

Jinxin has produced declining top line revenue but increasing gross profit and operating profits in the most recent period.

Jinxin Overview

Shanghai-based Jinxin Technology Holding Company was founded to provide educational content for K-9 students by converting textbooks into digital versions for Chinese and English subjects in China.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Jin Xu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2014 and was previously a software engineer and architect at Huawei Technologies.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Digital textbooks

Digital self-learning materials

Leisure reading products.

As of December 31, 2022, Jinxin has booked fair market value investment of $36.9 million from investors, including Namibox Technology, Wu Capital, Rockbridge Angel Investments, QM Angel I, Talented Ventures II and China Broadband Capital Partners.

Jinxin - Customer Acquisition

The firm distributes its digital content through its learnings app, Namibox, and through telecom and broadcast operators and third-party devices.

The company's Namibox app has recorded more than 77 million downloads and 35 million registered users as of December 31, 2022.

Management has plans to broaden its market focus beyond the K-9 student market.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 4.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 30.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Sales & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing expense, was negative (3.2x) in the most recent reporting period.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

JTHC’s most recent calculation was only 5% as of December 31, 2022, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % -14% EBITDA % 19% Total 5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Jinxin’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by GlobalData, the Chinese EdTech market (of which Jinxin’s content segment is a part) generated an estimated $90.4 billion in total revenue in 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 19.4% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth were a general trend toward digital content from consumers as well as the global pandemic and the need to learn from home in a digital environment.

Also, the higher education segment accounted for an estimated $43.7 billion in revenue in 2022, the highest segment at 48.3% of total revenue.

The industry is highly fragmented, with dozens of direct or indirect competitors. The Chinese government recently moved to exert greater control over online education firms in various segments of the industry.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating profit and positive cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 34,281,000 -13.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 39,694,560 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 14,101,000 12.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 12,557,440 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 41.13% 30.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 31.64% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 6,346,000 18.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (11,252,480) -28.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 7,077,000 20.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (11,956,160) -30.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 4,815,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (6,896,000) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2022, Jinxin had $8.0 million in cash and $12.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $4.8 million.

Jinxin Technology Holding Company IPO Details

Jinxin intends to raise $5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Company leadership says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 50% is expected to be used for product and content development; approximately 20% is expected to be used for sales and marketing and brand promotions; approximately 20% is expected to be used for recruitment of experienced personnel; and approximately 10% is expected to be used for general corporate purposes, and potential strategic investments and acquisitions to strengthen our technological capabilities and overall ecosystem, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time. (Source - SEC.)

The firm’s equity compensation incentive plan currently has reserved up to 3.7% of total authorized shares of 3.5 billion shares.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

However, the company 'may be subject to liability claims for any inappropriate content in our product and content offerings, which could cause us to incur legal costs and damages our reputation.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About Jinxin’s IPO

JTHC is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to support its product development and growth initiatives.

The firm’s financials have generated decreasing topline revenue but higher gross profit and gross margin and, more recently, operating profit and positive cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $4.8 million.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped; its Sales & Marketing efficiency multiple was negative (3.2x), indicating worsening efficiency as revenue has decreased year-over-year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

The company is also subject to various laws in the Cayman Islands as well as in China regarding transfers of funds or payment of dividends.

Jinxin’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been poor, with revenue contraction largely offsetting recent operating profit.

The market opportunity for educational technology and content is large and growing, with significant demand tailwinds due to the global pandemic, so the firm enjoys positive industry growth dynamics in its favor.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and the twelve IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (50.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Additionally, the Chinese government’s crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and their post-IPO performance.

A significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit for three years by the PCAOB.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has largely been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and representing a very different approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.