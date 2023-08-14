Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eve Air Mobility: Way Too Early To Get Excited

James S. Wood
Summary

  • Eve Air Mobility is a pre-revenue company developing an eVTOL aircraft and urban air traffic management system.
  • Eve's enterprise value of $2 billion exceeds Embraer's entire traditional aircraft business, despite generating no revenue.
  • Eve's development timeline is behind its key competitors, raising doubts about its ability to achieve commercial operations by 2026.
Conceptual eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft flying over rural areas

Executive Summary

Eve Air Mobility (NYSE:EVEX) is a pre-revenue company that is working on developing an electric vertical take-off and landing or eVTOL aircraft as well as an urban air traffic management system. Eve was formed in 2020 when it

James S. Wood
I have a masters degree in Economics and previously worked for a long / short investment fund. I have been investing in either a professional or personal capacity for over 5 years and I now focus primarily on short selling opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in EVEX, JOBY, ACHR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Adrian Nunez
Today, 1:56 PM
Comments (60)
I appreciate the depth of your analysis, and it's clear you've put significant effort into this. I respect your viewpoint, but I'd like to add a nuanced perspective concerning Eve's certification strategy:

Eve is uniquely positioned by seeking certification through ANAC in Brazil. This move could give them an edge in terms of regulatory attention, as they won't be vying with major players like JOBY, ACHR, or LILM, who are all jostling for regulatory focus in the US and Europe.

In my experience and research:

FAA (U.S.): They're historically stringent, reflecting the US's vast aviation heritage. Achieving certification here is a demanding, drawn-out process.

EASA (Europe): EASA often sets the bar high, sometimes even more than the FAA. Given Europe's aviation significance, underscored by giants like Airbus, they maintain exhaustive certification criteria.

ANAC (Brazil): Brazil's robust aviation scene, boasting names like Embraer, doesn't mean ANAC takes a back seat. Their standards are rigorous, upholding international best practices. However, my perception is that ANAC tends to have a more collaborative approach, making the certification journey potentially smoother.

Finally, I have reason to believe that the FAA commercialization could take until 2028 (vs the 2025) expected. I explained this in my JOBY "sell" article, here is a brief overview:

"The FAA’s recently released Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Implementation Plan is akin to a sobering splash of cold water. It outlines a measured "crawl, walk, run" approach, setting 2028 as a more pragmatic target year for meaningful operations. While some optimists may clutch onto the mention of 2025 for potential operations, I argue that full-scale commercial eVTOL usage is likely a story for the later part of the decade."

The main point of this comment is to highlight that you did not mention anything about Eve and ANAC. The rest of the comment is my research-oriented opinion about the importance of Eve being at ANAC vs the FAA and EASA. Once again, thanks for your excellent analysis, you make a compelling thesis. I just think you left some good parts out.

James S. Wood
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (1)
@Adrian Nunez thanks for the analysis, I always welcome constructive criticism. Even if Eve can get ANAC approval on an accelerated timeline, most of their customers are interested in flying the US and Europe which are much larger markets than Brazil. So they will still need FAA and EASA approval. I understand that the FAA communicates with ANAC so getting ANAC approval will help them with the FAA. But if the FAA is really so conservative as you say, I don't think they would immediately approve Eve's aircraft just because they got ANAC approval.

Furthermore, I'm skeptical Eve can even complete their prototype in 2024 given that they still lack critical components like airframe, flight control system, etc. Their relationship with Embraer is certainly an advantage and should help them move faster. But they had such a late start that I still doubt they will be the first eVTOL operator to begin commercial operations, especially in the US or Europe
