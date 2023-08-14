Amplify Energy: Improving Financial Position After Settlement And Beta Production Ramp Up
Summary
- Amplify should generate free cash flow towards the high end of its 2023 guidance for $30 million to $50 million.
- It also expects to generate $200 million in free cash flow between 2023 and 2025 at end of July strip prices.
- Amplify closed on a new credit facility, pushing its debt maturity out to 2027.
- PD PV-10 may be around $800 million at $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) looks capable of generating free cash flow near the high-end of its 2023 guidance range for $30 million to $50 million. This includes a projection of $29 million in free cash flow in the second half of 2023.
At current strip, Amplify's free cash flow should be higher in 2024 and 2025, and it should be able to eliminate its net debt during the next few years. Amplify has also closed on a new revolving credit facility that matures in July 2027.
I estimate Amplify's value at approximately $11 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas scenario. As its Beta production continues to ramp up and its hedges roll off, Amplify will be able to benefit more from any increase in oil prices.
New Credit Facility
Amplify recently announced the closing of a new revolving credit facility that replaces its existing revolving credit facility. This is a positive for Amplify since it gives it more certainty around its borrowing capacity over the next few years.
Amplify's old credit facility was scheduled to mature on May 31, 2024 (after having previously been extended from a November 2, 2023 maturity). Amplify's new credit facility matures on July 31, 2027.
Amplify's new credit facility has an initial $150 million borrowing base with $135 million in elected commitments. Amplify reported $120 million in credit facility borrowings and $7 million in cash on hand at the end of July 2023, giving it $22 million in liquidity.
Amplify's new credit facility borrowing base is slightly lower than its old credit facility base, which was $180 million at the end of Q2 2023, but scheduled to decrease by $5 million per month. The interest rate grid is about 0.75% lower for its new credit facility compared to its old credit facility.
Outlook For 2H 2023
Amplify Energy may be able to generate $171 million in oil and gas revenue during the second half of 2023 at current strip prices, which includes low-$80s WTI oil and roughly $3 NYMEX gas.
Amplify's hedges have approximately negative $9 million in estimated value during this period.
|Barrels/Mcf
|$ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized)
|$ Million
|Oil
|1,600,000
|$78.00
|$125
|NGLs
|664,000
|$23.00
|$15
|Natural Gas
|10,858,500
|$2.85
|$31
|Hedge Value
|-$9
|Total Revenue
|$162
This results in a projection that Amplify can deliver $29 million in free cash flow during the second half of 2023, bringing its full-year free cash flow up to approximately $46 million.
|$ Million
|Lease Operating Expense
|$73
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
|$14
|Gathering, Processing and Transportation
|$11
|Cash G&A
|$13
|Cash Interest
|$5
|Capital Expenditures
|$17
|Total Expenses
|$133
Debt Situation And Valuation
Amplify had $118 million in net debt at the end of Q2, 2023, so this free cash flow would reduce its net debt to around $89 million by the end of 2023.
Amplify increased its expectations around 2023 to 2025 free cash flow to approximately $200 million at end of July strip prices. At current strip prices, Amplify may be able to generate $210 million in free cash flow over that period.
This would potentially result in Amplify ending up with $75 million in cash on hand by the end of 2025. However, Amplify's free cash flow forecasts may not include its required sinking fund payments for Beta decommissioning obligations. These payments increase to $15.8 million per year starting in 2024.
I estimate Amplify's value at $11 per share at my long-term commodity prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. Amplify estimates that its proved developed reserves (based on its year-end 2022 reserve report) have a PV-10 of $893 million at $75 WTI oil and $4.00 NYMEX gas.
At $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas (and depletion during 2023), this may be closer to $800 million. A conservative 0.65x multiple to this would result in Amplify being worth approximately $11 per share net of its projected year-end 2023 net debt.
Conclusion
Amplify Energy's financial position has improved after receiving settlement payments and getting Beta production restarted. It also closed on a new credit facility that matures three years later than its previous credit facility.
Amplify should now be able to eliminate its net debt over the next couple of years, and it may be able to generate (based on current strip) around $210 million in free cash flow between 2023 and 2025.
I estimate Amplify's value at around $11 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas environment, based on a relatively conservative 0.65x multiple to its estimated PD PV-10 at those commodity prices.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)