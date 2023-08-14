Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSGUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 12:38 PM ETRogers Sugar Inc. (RSGUF), RSI:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.91K Followers

Start Time: 08:00 January 1, 0000 8:43 AM ET

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCPK:RSGUF)

Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

August 14, 2023, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Walton - President and CEO

Jean-Sébastien Couillard - VP of Finance, CFO and Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Michael Van Aelst - TD Cowen

Endri Leno - National Bank

Nevan Yochim - BMO Capital Markets

Frederic Tremblay - Desjardins

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rogers Sugar Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, which will be open only to financial analysts. Instructions will be given at that time on how to queue up. Please note that this call is being recorded today, August 14, 2023 at 8.00 AM Eastern Time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mike Walton, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Walton.

Mike Walton

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today.

Before we begin, please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding our future operations and expectations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today.

Please also note that we may refer to some non-GAAP measures in our call. Please refer to the forward-looking disclaimers and non-GAAP measure definitions included in our public filings with the Securities Commission for more information on these items.

A replay of this call will be available later today. The replay numbers and passcodes have been provided in our press release and an archived recording of this call will also be available on our website.

Now that the formalities are out of the way, I’d like to start by

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.