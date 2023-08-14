Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.91K Followers

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emily Cusmano - Chief of Staff

David Sobelman - CEO

Allison Davies - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Diana - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Generation Income Properties Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Emily Cusmano, Chief of Staff. Thank you. You may begin.

Emily Cusmano

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I am joined today by David Sobelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Allison Davies, Chief Financial Officer. David will provide an overview of the Company’s growth strategy, business and capital markets activities, second quarter highlights and subsequent events to date. Allison will review our quarterly financial results.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today’s comments will include forward-looking statements under federal securities law. Statements that are not historical facts, such as statements about our expected acquisitions or dispositions are considered forward-looking statements. Our actual financial condition and results of operations may vary materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. [Technical Difficulty] that could cause our results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are contained in our SEC filings, including a report on Form 10-Q.

In addition, certain financial information presented on this call includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release for definitions, GAAP reconciliations and an explanation of why we believe such non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, David Sobelman.

David Sobelman

Thank you, Emily, and good morning, everyone.

For the past several quarters, we have been reporting to our shareholders and the overall

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.