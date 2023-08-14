Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) today operates in the shadow of its former self. Meanwhile, I don't believe this stock has enough of a compelling story to get new investors involved with this mobile advertising platform.

It's not only the fact that its revenue growth rates are pointing in the wrong direction, but that its balance sheet will likely start to restrict its operations and its ability to meaningfully reinvest for new growth opportunities.

In sum, I continue to be bearish on Digital Turbine.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, I stated:

I believe that investors have started to lose trust in Digital Turbine's vision. And once that trust is gone, it will be very difficult to recover it. [...] [even if] the comparables in H2 2024 dramatically improve, I'm not sure that over the next twelve months, Digital Turbine will succeed in posting growth for the year, not given this quarterly start.

Given Digital Apps' recent fiscal Q1 results, I believe my insights were accurate. It looks increasingly unlikely that Digital Apps will end fiscal 2024 delivering full-year negative growth rates.

Where's Digital Turbine's Value Proposition?

Digital Turbine provides a platform that connects OEMs, mobile operators, and advertisers to deliver and manage app preloads on mobile devices, enhancing user engagement and monetization.

Digital Turbine is a supply-side advertising platform. And even though its most recent set of results didn't see its stock get sold off as badly as PubMatic (PUBM) and Magnite (MGNI), both saw their stocks fall more than 30% post-earnings, that's more to do with the fact that Digital Turbine's stock had already re-rated lower in the previous earnings result.

However, I believe it's safe to say that all these supply-side side platforms are now having to reconfigure their businesses and cut out a different offering. Because the way they are operating today, all they have to compete on is pricing and murky ROI metrics.

Followers of my work we'll have seen me comment on several occasions during this earnings season, it's not that advertisers are not out there. It's simply that advertisers right now are demanding cleaner, more measurable, ROIs. The time of mindless spending on advertising platforms such as Digital Turbine to acquire potential customers are now in the rearview mirror.

Revenue Growth Rates Don't Inspire Much Hope

APPS revenue growth rates

Digital Turbine's revenue growth rates don't inspire any confidence in its prospects. The graphic above is conclusive evidence that Digital Turbine is no longer a rapidly growing company.

This is a frustrating end for a company that was only a few years ago flying high, easily above $70 per share.

In the past, investors could with easy discern a high-growth story and could point to its flagship SingleTap product as the crown jewel of the business. Today, investors are forced to embrace a leveraged advertising company, that's free cash flow negative. Is there enough value in this stock?

Cash Flows Need to Grow To Support its Valuation

In my previous analysis, on the back of Digital Turbine's fiscal Q4 2023 results, I said,

[...] during the earnings call, management stated that its gross margins would stabilize around the high 40s%. This is my analytical assumption, but I'm not sure that a high 40s% target implies higher than 47% gross margins.

We now know what the actual answer was for Digital Turbine's gross margin profile.

APPS Q1 2024

As you can see above, Digital Turbine's gross profit margins have compressed by around 300 basis points y/y from 50% to 47%. Why is this meaningful? It shows that despite all its best effort, Digital Turbine is having to compromise on the pricing of its platform.

Meaning that not only is its revenue base shrinking, but the value of those revenues is only moving in the wrong direction. And this is percolating through to its underlying free cash flows, see below.

APPS Q1 2024

On this basis, it's difficult for investors to continue paying around 1x forward sales for Digital Turbine.

Data by YCharts

Yes, one could declare that this is a turnaround story. And yes one could declare that looking back, the multiple that Digital Turbine was priced at was at least twice as high. In fact, this time last year investors were more than willing to pay more than 3x forward sales, versus its present 1x forward sales.

However, this time last year, investors still believed that Digital Turbine could regain its footing. A year on, we can see that Digital Turbine's problems are more structural than just one bad quarter.

This is a business that is delivering negative revenue growth rates, as well as being free cash flow negative. And on top of all that, there's one more pesky detail, Digital Turbine's balance sheet.

Digital Turbine's cash balance is now down to $55 million. While its debt position is at $400 million. For a business that is valued at close to $900 million, that's a lot of debt relative to its valuation. Once again, surfacing my contention that this stock is overvalued for what it offers investors.

The Bottom Line

Digital Turbine appears to be struggling in its current state, lacking a compelling narrative to attract new investors to its mobile advertising platform.

The company's downward trending revenue growth rates and its increasingly strained balance sheet raise concerns about its ability to reinvest effectively for future growth opportunities.

Despite avoiding a significant post-earnings selloff like some of its peers, Digital Turbine's stock has already experienced a lower revaluation.

These challenges, combined with a substantial debt position relative to its valuation, paint a concerning picture for Digital Turbine's future.