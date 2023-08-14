Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What I Wish I Knew Before Buying High Yield Stocks

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High yield stocks are attractively priced due to rising interest rates and macroeconomic headwinds.
  • My high yield investing strategy has delivered very strong returns over the long term.
  • However, high yield investing can also be extremely hazardous to one's wealth if not done properly.
  • I share some of my most important lessons learned.
Woman hand pick wrong or cross icon on wood cube and check mark symbol stand on table for true or false changing mindset or way of adapting to change leader and transform quiz answer and poll concept.

Wipada Wipawin

Thanks to the rapid rise of interest rates over the past year and a half, alongside geopolitical, inflationary, and other macroeconomic headwinds, high yield stocks have rarely been more attractively priced than they are today. Just take a look at what some of

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
22.74K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Investing Group.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Masters in Engineering from Texas A&M with a focus on Computational Engineering and Mathematics. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Comments (5)

j
jjdylag
Today, 2:20 PM
Comments (488)
The fact that the guy worked at Walmart should have raised your hackles.
S
Sugar Charlie
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (1.79K)
A "high"-dividend stock may have a high dividend relative to its history; high relative to its sector; high in terms if its payout-ratio; high now but, with varying degrees of reliability, expected to moderate in terms of expected earnings growth and stock price. You always want to have a good sense of why and in what respect a dividend is high. More restrained drilling by E&P petroleum companies and sustained or rising commodity prices are likely to produce rising dividends; and then you have to decide whether commodity prices are sustainable in terms of geopolitical factors, supply, and regulation. It is never "one size fits all".
HighYieldSucker profile picture
HighYieldSucker
Today, 2:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (277)
Now that Lumn has eliminated the dividend and the stock has cratered, isn’t sub $2.00 a good price?
Turk Malloy profile picture
Turk Malloy
Today, 1:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (983)
All I can say is that (high levels of) Debt kills. No dividend is safe when a company is over leveraged.
P
Publius Valerius
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (1.87K)
Out of curiosity, do you see any of these headwinds or potential gotchas with Realty Income (O)?
