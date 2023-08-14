Is The Current Correction In A Crossroad Now?

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Well, How much did the economy and the market drawdown? One of the handy gauges is the S&P 500 Index. Since this section is before the main text where we see Table 1 and Table 2, we start with Table 3 and Table 4.

Table 3 The S&P 500 Index (Jun 30, Jul 31 - Aug 11, 2023) 06/30/23 4,450.38 * * 07/31/23 4,588.96 3.11% * 08/01/23 4,576.73 * * 08/02/23 4,513.39 * * 08/03/23 4,501.89 * * 08/04/23 4,478.03 * * 08/07/23 4,518.44 * * 08/08/23 4,499.38 * * 08/09/23 4,467.71 * * 08/10/23 4,468.83 * * 08/11/23 4,464.05 -2.72% * NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percentage Change. 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance Click to enlarge

Table 3 registered not only an advance of 3.11% from Jun to Jul, but also declined merely -2.72%, from Jul 31 (Mon) to Aug 11 (Fri). It's not bad this time, but we should continue monitoring every session further.

It is also not a good table in my view, because not only are the daily (Aug 01 to Aug 11) and monthly (Jul, Aug) returns mixed in it, but it also shows in the Bull's favor.

I think the better exhibition is Table 4 with one-week data sets.

Table 4: The S&P 500 Index (Jul 28, 2023 - Aug 11, 2023) 07/28/23 4,582.23 * * 08/01/23 4,576.73 -0.12% * 08/02/23 4,513.39 -1.38% * 08/03/23 4,501.89 -0.25% * 08/04/23 4,478.03 -0.53% -2.27% 08/07/23 4,518.44 0.90% * 08/08/23 4,499.38 -0.42% * 08/09/23 4,467.71 -0.70% * 08/10/23 4,468.83 0.03% * 08/11/23 4,464.05 -0.11% -0.31% NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance Click to enlarge

"In one-week window, however, the pull down of the S&P 500 was significant: The negative descend -2.27% from Jul 28 to Aug 04, and the negative descend -0,31%, from Aug 04 to Aug 11, resulting a slide print of 2 week in a row. As a consequence, the correction is 'marching forward' now." (From my comment in "The Current Correction Has Been Marching Forward Since Aug 01, As Of Aug 10, 2023" Aug 12, 2023)

The S&P 500 Index representing the economy, which is a major component of the coincident indicator, has grown since June 2009, and the current Super Bull Market [SBM], which is a leading indicator, has made a huge Upswing since March 2009, three months earlier.

If You don't agree with this contention about the Great Expansion, stating in Jun 2009, and the SBM, establishing in Mar 2009, please click this.

in retrospect, among the previous 4 batches of DJIA (which is in the REFERENCE section) were not fitting well for Group #2 (8 Bullish stocks), and Group #3 (Bearish 7 stocks) to the July data.

The former had only no negative CORREL and HD and AMGN had no negative and no lower CORREL with others. The latter had no lower CORREL, and negative ones only. I could make only 6 Templates in Part II, and 10 Templates in Part III.

As a consequence, I reshuffled the deck with July data, and drew the following New 4 batches:

1) 7 BL Stocks (HON, MRK, AXP, VZ, MSFT, V, MCD).

2) 8 BL Stocks (WBA, CSCO, TRV, CRM, DIS, KO, JNJ, WMT).

3) 7 BR Stock (AAPL, AMGN, NKE, PG, CVX, UNH, CAT).

4) 8 BR 8 Stock (JPM, HD, DOW, IBM, INTC, GS, MMM, BA).

The Focus

The SDI, TDI, and Uptrend Watch, as of Aug 11.

The Analysis of the New Batch #2 of the DJIA 8 BL Stocks.

The SDI (The S&P 500 11-Sector Diffusion Index), as of Aug 11, 2023

Table 1. The Aug Diffusion Index of The S&P 500 11 Sectors AUG Jul-23 The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 08/01/23 m m m m m m P m P m m 2 18% 08/02/23 m m m m m P m P m m P 3 27% 08/03/23 m m m P P m m m m m m 2 18% 08/04/23 m m m P m P m m m m m 2 18% 08/07/23 P m P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 08/08/23 m P m m m P m m m m P 3 27% 08/09/23 P P m m m P m P m m P 5 45% 08/10/23 m m P P P m m m P P m 5 45% 08/11/23 P P m m P P P m m m P 6 55% AVERAGE 38% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

As of Aug 11, the SDI was 38% which was far below compared to the Jul score of 60% that is 1% shy of the record log of Jan. The SDI must climb 22% more.

The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index), as of Aug 11, 2023

Table 2. The Summery of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jul 1 0 3 3 11 Aug 0 0 1 1 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Jul 1 0 1 4 Aug 0 1 1 3 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

As of Aug 11, the TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index) was Tp vs. Tm was 1 vs. 3. The TDI has recovered a bit from Tp vs. Tm as 11 vs. 7 on Aug 09 to 12 vs. 7 on Aug 11. There is still only 5 points to tie at 12 to 12, so the TDI doesn't have much room.

In sum, the economy slows and the correction signal becomes clearer day by day now.

For the TDI and the SDI, view this, and to reconcile Tables 1, 2, please check Tables 11, 22 in the "TABLE" section after the main text.

The Market on Aug 11, 2023

Charles Schwab reported:

"The stock market closed out the first full week of August on a mixed note in a lightly traded session. Market rates jumped in response to a hotter than expected PPI report for July, which created an excuse for investors to continue consolidation efforts that started this month following the stellar start to the year. Total PPI increased 0.3% month-over-month in July (Briefing.com consensus +0.2%) following a downwardly revised 0.0% (from 0.1%) for June. Excluding food and energy, the index for final demand was also up 0.3% month-over-month (Briefing.com consensus +0.2%) following a downwardly revised 0.1% decline (from +0.1%) for June. On a year-over-year basis, the index for final demand was up 0.8%, versus 0.3% in June, and the index for final demand, excluding food and energy, was up 2.4%, unchanged from June. The 2-yr note yield, at 4.80% just before the release, rose six basis points to 4.89%. The 10-yr note yield, at 4.08% just before the release, rose nine basis points to 4.17%. Weak mega cap stocks acted as a drag on the major indices, leading the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to close with losses while the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a gain. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) fell 0.6% while the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) closed flat. Apple (AAPL 177.79, +0.06, +0.03%) eked out a slim gain, but weakness from the likes of Tesla (TSLA 242.65, -2.69, -1.1%), Meta Platforms (META 301.70, -4.04, -1.3%), and NVIDIA (NVDA 408.55, -15.33, -3.6%) kept the broader market in check. The S&P 500 declined 0.1%; the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7%; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. Market breadth also reflected mixed action under the index surface. Advancers led decliners by a led margin at the NYSE while decliners led advancers by a 4-to-3 margin at the Nasdaq. Only four of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed with a loss. Information technology (-0.9%) was the worst performer by a decent margin while energy (+1.6%) led the pack. Nasdaq Composite: +30.4% YTD S&P 500: +16.3% YTD S&P Midcap 400: +9.5% YTD Russell 2000: +9.3% YTD Dow Jones Industrial Average: +6.3% YTD." (This quote was from my Charles Schwab brokerage account)

The 13 Portfolio Templates of 8 BL DJIA stocks (Part Two)

Table 5. The CORRELs Among 8 BL Stocks (Part II) in Jul 03 - 31 WBA CSCO MRK CRM DIS KO JNJ WMT WBA * 71% -53% 54% -46% 52% 53% 37% CSCO 71% * -20% 31% -55% 75% 77% 66% MRK -53% -20% * -78% 55% -31% -7% 14% CRM 54% 31% -78% * -45% 49% 15% 0% DIS -46% -55% 55% -45% * -66% -56% -33% KO 52% 75% -31% 49% -66% * 86% 78% JNJ 53% 77% -7% 15% -56% 86% * 91% WMT 37% 66% 14% 0% -33% 78% 91% * NOTE: Source is Yahoo Finance and Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The Special Note: Three References, R1, R2, and R3, are put in the "REFERENCE" section after the main text to help readers:

R1: The PPO Approach, R2: Portfolios vs. Individual Stock, and R3: CORREL, The Description of the DJIA, four Batches of the DJIA, and the CORRELs among all 7 components of Batch I, and Their 13 Portfolio Templates.

This second Batch of new data, 8 Bull Stocks, follow the same method which was applied to the first Batch (of old data) 7 Bull Stocks. The latter consist of MMM, DOW, MSFT, CAT, CSCO, AAPL, VZ, the former does of Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA), Cisco (CSCO), Travelers (TRV), Salesforce (CRM), Walter Disney (DIS), Coca-Cola (KO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart (WMT).

Each line of Table 5 from WBA to WMT has the CORRELs with other 7 Stocks:

1) WBA has 2 negative CORRELs with MRK DIS, and 1 lower CORREL with WMT.

2) CSCO has 2 negative CORRELs with DIS, MRK, and 1 lower CORREL with CRM.

3) MRK has 5 negative CORRELs with WBA, CSCO, CRM, KO, JNJ, and 1 lower CORREL with WMT.

4) CRM has 2 negative CORRELs with DIS, MRK, and 2 lower CORRELs with JNJ, CSCO.

5) DIS has 6 negative CORRELs with WMT, JNJ, KO, CRM, CSCO, WBA.

6) V has 2 negative CORRELs with MRK, VZ, and 1 lower CORREL with MCD.

7) KO has 2 negative CORRELs with DIS, MRK.

8) WMT has 1 negative CORREL with DIS, and 1 lower CORREL with WBA, MRK.

The 13 DJIA BULL 8 Portfolio Templates

1) WBA (25%) WMT (25%) MRK (25%) DIS (25%).

2) CSCO (25%) MRK (25%) DIS (25%) WMT (25%).

3) MRK (30%) WBA (35%) CRM (35%).

4) MRK (35%) CSCO (30%) KO (35%).

5) MRK (35%) JNJ (35%) WMT (30%).

6) CRM (35%) DIS (30%) JNJ (35%).

7) CRM (35%) MRK (35%) CSCO (30%).

8) DIS (30%) WMT (35%) JNJ (35%).

9) DIS (35%) KO (30%) CRM (35%).

10) DIS (35%) CSCO (35%) WBA (30%).

11) KO (35%) DIS (35%) MRK (30%).

12) JNJ (25%) MRK (25%) DIS (25%) CRM (25%).

13) WMT (25%) MRK (25%) DIS (25%) WBA (25%).

The Final Thoughts

Aug 01 (Tue), Aug 02 (Wed), Aug 03 (Thu), and Aug 04 (Fri), the market revolted, by shaking unusually. The market pulled down drastically.

Tuesday (Aug 01) the DJIA (DIA) pushed higher to avoid another bearish Trifecta.

Wednesday (Aug 02), Thursday (Aug 03), and Friday (Aug 04), nonetheless, Three Jumbo Marks of Negative Trifecta were Logged in a Row.

Then Monday (Aug 07) we had a nice BL SDI 91%, a good BL TDI print, and a tick improvement in the Uptrend. Following Tuesday (Aug 08) and Wednesday (Aug 09), nevertheless, the S&P 500 Index slid -0.42% and -0.70%, respectively.

Thursday (Aug 10) The S&P 500 edged up by 0.03%, while Friday (Aug 11) edged down by -0.11.

We don't know the size and length of correction yet, but a correction was moderate now. We, however, should check the run of the correction status every session.

The good news is the SDI and the TDI were fulfilled very promptly and accurately. The bad news is bulls have to stay the course no matter what will happen down the correction road in a few weeks.

The correction front was better in a full week (Aug 07 - 11) than the short week (Aug 01 - 04).

REFERENCE

R1. The Innovative "Paper-and-Pencil-Only" ("PPO") Approach

The "PPO" Approach with a minimum help of EXCEL demonstrated a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/downtrend which has not been detected by clever algorithms (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts.

The PPO distinguishes the movement SPY or other ETFs as "P" (plus) or "m" (minus), without considering the size of changes.

Currently, The PPO approach works on 1) Uptrend, starting March 31, 2023, 2) the Trifecta Distribution Index [TDI], and the Sector Diffusion Index ('SDI'), as described in "Trend Investing with the Paper-and-Pencil-Only [PPO]", Jul 17, 2023.

R2. Selecting Individual Stocks vs. Portfolios

Most investors invest in any single securities (stocks or ETFs). A single security is riskier than a portfolio, which is not just a group of securities, but is a well-selected cluster, considering mainly a lower correlation among all components to achieve your investment goal.

The portfolio templates are made by my investment experience in a couple of decades, and an extensive analysis with the observed market data which is the most trustful source. You can easily adapt any template and follow my instruction.

R3. Correlation Coefficient [CORREL]

CORREL computes how tightly to move for two components, ignoring the causality between them one way or the other. The tighter, the higher percentage. When two components move in opposite direction each other, we have a negative percentage.

Negative percentages or lower percentages are carefully selected and making a Portfolio with a bunch of three or four components.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average [DJIA}

The DJIA is not a market-cap weight averaged, but a price weighted index. The DJIA moves faster than the S&P 500 and the economy, so quite often leads the market and the economy upward or downward.

Since July 10, the DJIA has moved up in 13 sessions in a row until July 26.

The 3 highest price stocks were 1) UnitedHealth (UNH) ($505.23), 2) Goldman Sachs (GS) ($354.19), and, 3) Microsoft (MSFT) ($350.98), while the 3 lowest price stocks were 1) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) ($30.63, 2) Verizon (VZ) ($34.24) and 3) Intel (INTC) ($34.55).

We have to concentrate on higher priced stocks which have a heavier influence compared to lower price stocks.

The 4 Segments of the DJIA 30 stocks

1) The Leader (Bullish) [Bull] 7 Stocks (MMM, DOW, MSFT, CAT, CSCO, AAPL, and VZ).

2) The Bull 8 Stocks (UNH, CVX, CRM, JNJ, WBA, HD, AMGN, IBM).

3) The Laggers (or Bearish) [Bear] 7 Stocks (HON, INTC, PG, WMT, KO, V, and AXP).

4) The Bear 8 Stocks (GS, MCD, JPM, MRK, TRV, NKE, BA, and DIS).

Fifteen "Bull" Stocks (which are 7 stocks, and 8 stocks), and Fifteen "Bear" stocks (which are 7 stocks, and 8 stocks) are just a tentative division.

The "Bull' group happened to outperform, while the "Bear" bunch somewhat underperformed recently. All 30 DJIA stocks are well-selected blue chips. Therefore, investors should not think the latter are inferior to the former.

(From " The Economy And The S&P 500 Led By The Dow?" Jul 31, 2023).

TABLE

Table 11 The Jun Diffusion Index of The S&P 500 11 Sectors July Jul-23 The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 07/03/23 P P P P P P P P m P m 9 82% 07/05/23 P P P P m m m m m m m 4 36% 07/06/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 07/07/23 m m m P P P P m m P m 5 45% 07/10/23 P m m P P P P m P m P 7 64% 07/11/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 07/12/23 P P P P P P m P P P m 9 82% 07/13/23 P P P P P m P P P P P 10 91% 07/14/23 m m m P m m m P m m P 3 27% 07/17/23 m m m P P m P m P P m 5 45% 07/18/23 m m P P P P P m P P P 8 73% 07/19/23 P P P P P P m P m m P 8 73% 07/20/23 m P m m P P P P m P P 7 64% 07/21/23 P P m P m P m P m P P 7 64% 07/24/23 P m P P P P P P P P m 9 82% 07/25/23 m P P m m m m m P P m 4 36% 07/26/23 P m P m P m P P m m m 5 45% 07/27/23 m m P m m P m m m m m 2 18% 07/28/23 m m P P P m P P P P P 8 73% 07/31/23 P P m P P m P m P P m 7 64% AVERAGE 60% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge