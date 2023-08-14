Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Algonquin: More Challenges Than Upside

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • AQN's strategic review has resulted in a decision to seek a buyer for its renewable energy segment, driven by the company's precarious financial status.
  • Even after a re-rating of its remaining regulated operations in-line with peers, the company shares do not appear undervalued.
  • I rate AQN shares an avoid. Even if shares do not appear overvalued, investors should look elsewhere or wait for a significantly better entry point.
Bear Market

DNY59

Following the publication of the 1H23 company results, I am taking a fresh look at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN), a Canadian renewable energy and utility business. My interest in AQN comes primarily from my ownership of Atlantica Sustainable

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
2.03K Followers
Finance Director. I work for a large-cap, EU-listed, consumer goods company. Passionate about everything concerning finance and, in particular, investing. I manage my portfolio. Current equity portfolio follows a buckets allocation strategy (as of 2023) that's about 50% ETF, 20% High Yield (including preferred shares), 20% DGI, and 10% high-conviction names (kind of bin collector for anything not fitting in the other two categories: spec growth, deep value, and special situations).At the ongoing assets progression rate, I am hopeful to retire from corporate life and turn to full-time investing within a decade. In the meantime, I will continue contributing to Seeking Alpha as a hobby and for self-development.I am a former semi-pro chess player, now at high risk of becoming a ski bum: that's why I tend not to write much during winter months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

dan1944 profile picture
dan1944
Today, 2:20 PM
Comments (901)
Thanks for your view. Time will tell.

dan
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.