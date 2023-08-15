Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's The Best Time In 22 Years To Buy These High-Yield ETFs

Aug. 15, 2023 7:15 AM ETEDV, TLT, UTHY, VGLT, ZROZ8 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The fastest interest rate hiking cycle in 42 years crushed bonds, some as much as 50%. The equity risk premium has fallen to 22-year lows.
  • Compared to stocks it's the best time in 22 years to buy high-yield US Treasury bond ETFs.
  • There is a 66% chance the Fed is done hiking and historically long bonds soar about 60% within two years of the Fed ending its rate hike cycle.
  • The current blue-chip consensus forecast is for a 30% 12- to 24-month rally in 30-year bond ETFs like these five, which are my favorite.
  • The Copper/Gold ratio indicates that the historically normal 65% rally in a recession might still be possible, in which case, the best asset of the next year might be long-duration US Treasuries.
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

Today I want to point out that, compared to bonds, it's the worst time in 22 years to buy stocks.

That doesn't mean you should run out and sell the S&P 500 (SP500), short the S&P

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
106.16K Followers

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDV, UTHY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Dividend Kings owns ZROZ in our portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (8)

j
jasonjones
Today, 8:36 AM
Premium
Comments (7.86K)
Adam. I remember you just starting out on SA after your military experience. You have come a long way!

I am a retired military officer, thus invested in social security and military retirement. You were smart to get out. The military lied about a lot of things.

I loved your article. I have been thinking of buying some long bonds and your article is timely. So many of your suggestions depend on low paying long bonds which hopefully will rise in value. Me? I like to be paid to assume risk. Would it be better to by funds that add corporate bonds to the government bond risk?

I really enjoy your articles. They are like a textbook in investing!
D
Dr. LouX
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (5.04K)
Long term bonds scare me. I will stick to dividend growth investing.
j
jr52537
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (979)
Sorry, with energy prices rising again, I see inflation picking back up. Pass for now.
A
Ahoythere
Today, 8:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9)
Thanks for the article. Taking one of your favourites:

'iShares $ Treasury Bond 20+yr UCITS ETF (IDTL) - EU investors - 18 duration'

This is an ETF which means I can buy and sell the shares at any time. But I'm not clear on the meaning of '18 duration'. Please could you explain.
c
cristobal cardona
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (2.52K)
HI Dividend Sensei. Any opinion on the TMF, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares ETF????
R
Reflibman
Today, 7:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (278)
I’m down on my bond holdings (and some others) as well. It’s nice to hear a SA analyst admit it (and even put a number to it) although schadenfreude is not a virtue!
B
BS Spotter
Today, 7:30 AM
Comments (294)
Since you first recommended EDV in 2022 it’s down nearly 30%.
So, bought $100 and it’s worth $70.
Now you are wildly plugging a 60% upside for a bond that long term yields 4.2% and would take 17 years to double in value. Even if in 2 years it’s value went up 60%, that initial investment of $100 would get up to $112 in 2026 maybe….just buy a bond, settle on the interest it will pay, and if someone wants to by it at 60% more than it’s worth sell it…don’t buy a bond ETF with gigantic potential downside.
DGM187 profile picture
DGM187
Today, 7:30 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
Excellent post. I recently made the most significant move of my lifetime from the S&P 500 into 6 month T-Bills, figuring that I'd wait and see a little longer before making any long investments. That shift amounted to 38% of our portfolio. Your post has me thinking about long bonds.
