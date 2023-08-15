It's The Best Time In 22 Years To Buy These High-Yield ETFs

Deagreez

Today I want to point out that, compared to bonds, it's the worst time in 22 years to buy stocks.

That doesn't mean you should run out and sell the S&P 500 (SP500), short the S&P 500, or, God forbid, go 3X short the market with SQQQ (3X short the Nasdaq).

But let me show you why the big bond rally that most economists, and I, expected this year hasn't happened yet.

If you've been frustrated owning long bonds in the last few years - and if you've owned them, you have been - let me show you why your suffering is likely at an end and why the time for glorious gains is likely at hand.

What The Heck Happened To The Bond Market?

If it makes you feel any better, the Austrian 100-year bond is down about 75% off its highs, a Nasdaq in the tech bubble level collapse.

The peak decline in U.S. bonds hasn't been as severe, but it's been a rather hellish two years for long-duration bond investors. That's because bond yield volatility has hit record levels.

Yes, slightly higher than even during the Great Recession.

Several complex reasons exist, including a lack of Japanese bond buyers and smaller bank treasury liquidity. The Treasury is also trying to sell the second most number of bonds quickly (other than the Pandemic stimulus).

But ultimately, the reason that bonds are sucking is due to the worst inflation in 42 years. And that was caused by record money printing triggered by the Pandemic.

Why It's The Best Time In 22 Years To Buy Bonds

Currently, the U.S. 30-year yield is 4.26%; Bianco Research says 1.5% is the historical risk-premium on long bonds.

inflation + 1.5% = historical fair value for 10+ year treasuries

2.27% long-term inflation + 1.5% risk premium = 3.77% fair value on 30-year treasuries

Here's what that means. 30-year bonds are now significantly undervalued, creating the potential for about 0.5% yield compression just getting back to fair value.

26-year duration X 0.5% yield decline = 13% upside to fair value.

But of course, just like with the stock market, the bond market doesn't just go back to fair value; it overshoots to the upside and the downside.

10-year bonds average a 27% gain in the two years following the last Fed rate hike.

And those have a seven duration, long bonds like EDV, UTHY, and ZROZ have 18 to 26.

their average 2-year gain following the final Fed hike is 60%.

Tell me, do you think the S&P has the potential to go up 60% in the next two years? How about the Nasdaq?

For the S&P to go up as much as long bonds historically average following the end of Fed hikes, it would be 7,200 on the S&P.

24.2X forward earnings vs. 25 Tech bubble peak

43% historical premium for S&P 500

2nd most expensive money in history.

Is it possible that long bonds don't exceed their historical 60%? Sure.

Is it possible the S&P will rally 60% in the next two years? If it doesn't defy the laws of physics, anything is possible in finance.

Few oilmen thought crude could go negative, but in April 2020, it did -$38.

But smart investing is all about probabilities, and the probabilities are clear when long bonds are historically their most undervalued relative to stocks in 22 years? You can buy these top long bond ETFs.

JPMorgan recently confirmed on Bloomberg TV that it expects the 10 and 30-year yields to hit 3% by the end of 2023.

1.26% yield compression X 18 to 26 duration = 22% to 33% rally in long bonds by year end under JPMorgan's base-case scenario

There are few stocks, even deep value ones like BTI, TRP, or TFC, that I would expect to outperform long bonds in JPMorgan's base-case scenario.

Copper/Gold Ratio Says 30 Year Yield Should Fall To 1.75% = 65% Rally

Medium-Term (By End Of 2024) Long Bond Scenarios

Terminal Bond Rate This Cycle Change In Bond Yields Change In Long Bond ETF Value 5.50% (Bill Ackman Hedges) 1.24% -32.2% 5.25% 0.99% -25.7% 5.00% 0.74% -19.2% 4.75% (Bill Gross Fair Value Estimate) 0.49% -12.7% 4.50% 0.24% -6.2% 4.25% -0.01% 0.3% 4.00% -0.26% 6.8% 3.75% -0.51% 13.3% 3.50% -0.76% 19.8% 3.25% (Deutsche Bank, Strategas, Wells Fargo, Bank of America) -1.01% 26.3% 3.00% (JPMorgan) -1.26% 32.8% 2.75% -1.51% 39.3% 2.50% -1.76% 45.8% 2.25% -2.01% 52.3% 2.00% -2.26% 58.8% 1.75% (Copper/Gold Ratio) -2.51% 65.3% Click to enlarge

The single biggest short-term profit potential is in long bonds, if we get a recession as the bond market, copper and gold markets think is all but certain.

The 2024 Recession: Still Likely And The #1 Reason To Buy Long Bonds Today

First, let's take a look at the latest inflation data, to see how likely the 3% long-term inflation scenario is.

There is no indication of an inflation spiral forming yet.

Smoothed median inflation has been falling as quickly as it rose.

Mind you 0.9% quarterly median CPI is still a 3.6% annualized CPI rate.

Sticky inflation has also been falling at a precipitous rate.

What Could Cause Bonds To Keep Sucking? What Could Make Me Wrong?

I should point out that due to higher and more persistent inflation, the consensus among the blue-chip experts, including JPMorgan, Strategas, Bank of America, and HSBC is that long bonds aren't like to rally 60% in the coming recession, but just 30%.

That's still better upside potential than stocks in the next 24 months.

But what could make me and all these experts wrong?

In the event of a "no landing" scenario, in which the economy just ignores the Fed's 5.25% rate hikes and the Fed cuts rates too early, and inflation then reaccelerates, we could get a 1970s style double peak in inflation.

The Fed pivoted several times in the 1970s, and even Paul Volker cut too soon and had to back-peddle.

If the US were to fall into the same trap as the 1970s this time, it would mean 11% to 12% CPI inflation by early 2028 and the Fed having to likely raise interest rates to 13% to 15%.

It would mean a severe recession along the lines of 1980 and 1982 which would mean about 11 million Americans would lose their jobs.

For now the Fed expects 3 million job losses, and is trying to avoid an extra 8 million losses that equal another Great Recession worth of unemployed misery.

Ackman said high defense costs, energy transition, and the greater bargaining power of workers are likely to stoke higher levels of inflation, adding that he sees a world with inflation remaining at 3%. Against that backdrop, yields on 30-year Treasurys could hit 5.5%. "It could happen soon," he said." - Bill Ackmann.

Bill Ackmann isn't backing up the truck with his hedges. They are hedges. A small fraction of the portfolio designed to protect the rest of the holdings.

Bill Gross, the "bond king" and former PIMCO manager, also thinks bonds have downside risk, saying he considers the 10-year yield's fair value to be 4.5%, about 0.35% higher than today.

That's because Gross thinks that inflation will be 3% long-term and when the bond market wakes up to that fact the 1.5% historical term premium will mean a 3% + 1.5% or 4.5% 10-year yield.

For now the bond market is signaling that 3.77% is historical fair value for 30-year yield and about 3.83% for 10-year yields.

In a recession, a flight to safety is likely to result in bonds becoming overvalued, but nowhere near the historical average yield decline of 2.5%.

this is why 30-year bonds average 65% rallies in historical recessionary bear markets

this time it's expected to be about half that size

and if there is a "no landing scenario" then bonds could sell off big time.

In July, inflation was 2.52% on a six-month annualized basis and just 1.89% on a three-month annualized basis, she noted. That's right around the Fed's 2% target rate." - Fortune.

According to BlackRock, actual inflation is likely closer to 2.2% if you average the rolling 6 and 3 month annualized rate.

The best measure of actual inflation is down to levels close to the Fed's target, but it appears that we might be getting stuck around 2.1% to 2.2%.

The Truflation US Index licenses data from 30+ data providers and aggregators. Each of these data partnerships is tied to census-level data, meaning Truflation is accessing more than 10 million data points compared to the traditional index which includes only 80,000 data points." - Truflation Methodology PDF.

The more data the better as long as its good date from reliable sources.

At present, the list of data providers includes (not exhaustive): NielsenIQ, Big Mac Index, Amazon, Walmart, Zillow, Trulia, Penn State University MRI (Marginal Rent Inflation) Index, Real Capital Analytics, Yahoo, Energy Information Administration, OPIS, AAA Gas prices, JD Powers, CarGurus, Numbeo, Statista, CoreLogic, Kantar, etc." - Truflation Methodology PDF.

Truflation has better data sources than even the Fed uses (such as a survey of a few thousand home owners in California used to estimate rent prices for the entire nation).

The net result is that Truflation makes its indexes available 30 times faster than current measurement tools, which only report monthly and with a 10-day delay. Truflation refreshes the indexes daily." - Truflation Methodology PDF.

I consider Truflation to be the new gold standard and would like to see the Fed switch its inflation metrics from core PCE once the current out of control inflation is slain.

switching metrics now would look like the Fed is trying to select one that makes it look less incompetent.

But what about the Fed's official metric?

Right now core PCE, the Fed's official metric for inflation is running 4.2% and by the end of September (1 month delay) is expected to fall to 4.0%.

The month-over-month annualized rate is expected to rise from 2.5% at the end of August to 4.3% by the end of September.

What this means is that the nominal GDP right now, is growing around 7% per year according to the Atlanta Fed.

That's an outlier model and here is what the economic data is saying overall.

The short-term weekly indicators still point to inflation with consumers starting to roll over.

70% of GDP is driven by consumer spending. Which historically peaks 18 months after the Fed's first hike.

September 2023 is historical peak consumer spending

which means October 2023 we'll see peak spending in the reports

and November and December reports will show declining spending

if we're headed for recession.

What does the overall monthly economic data say?

red dot = average of 18 leading indicators

green dot = leading indicator (where red dot is headed in about 3 months).

Last week the green LD point was positive and accelerating at a monthly rate. Now it's showing deceleration indicating a weakening economy.

The data currently points to a recession most likely beginning in about 4 to 5 months.

Which coincides with slowing consumer spending data, as well as the exhaustion of excess Pandemic savings.

And remember those impressive declines in inflation? The ones that showed inflation falling as quickly as it appeared? The Fed's hikes had no effects on those as they lagged effects of rate hikes are just now starting to be felt.

That's why the bond market isn't worried about long-term inflation of 3%, 4% or even 5%.

That's why the bond market is so confident that the Fed is going to start cutting to stop a recession by March of 2024.

Since 2008 the Fed has never not done what the Bond market was pricing in with 80+% certainty and right now that means cuts by May 2024.

That happens to be the Fed's Dot plot forecast as well, cuts starting in May.

Bottom Line: Long Bonds Are Likely to Take Off Soon, So You Might Want To Buy Some Before Everyone Else Does

I've heard of some investors who bought long bonds in the past year or even the last few months disappointed in the early results.

I've even heard of some people being down $50K to $100K, and naturally, paper losses this large, in "risk-free" assets, is frustrating.

I want to assure you that I am eating my own cooking and feel the same pain and frustration you do.

I own Almost $800K Worth Of Long Bonds

We are heavy in long bonds to hedge my family's charity hedge fund against the likely 2024 recession (due to emergency medical issues that could create a $500K medical bill).

I also have my IRA invested in UTHY.

In other words, I have $800,000 of my net worth, about 33%, invested in long bonds.

I'm down about $150,000 on paper at the moment. So, if you're down on bonds, I feel your pain and then some;)

But I'm not worried for two main reasons.

These are the safest assets on earth, Fitch rating downgrade notwithstanding.

If the US government doesn't pay off its bonds, the world has ended, and portfolios no longer matter.

The patient long-term investor is guaranteed not to lose money in U.S. bonds.

The only question is how much you'll make, how long it will take, and the opportunity cost compared to stocks.

Am I telling you to sell everything and go 5X leveraged long U.S. treasuries? No that would be extreme even by reckless hedge fund standards.

Am I saying, sell everything and go all in on ZROZ? Heck no, for one simple reason!

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what's actually happening to the companies in which you've invested." - Peter Lynch.

Does Warren Buffett use interest rates to time the market? How about Peter Lynch? Charlie Munger? Joel Greenblatt? Howard Marks? Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield? Did Ben Graham? No, none invested based on interest rates.

What about famous examples of "all in bets"? Like George Soros "breaking the bank of England" in 1992?

Yes, Soros leveraged all $1 billion of his hedge fund's capital to short $10 billion worth of the Pound in September of 1992. And he made $2 billion, tripling his fund in a matter of days.

But for every George Soros getting lucky with an "all in" bet, for every Paulson "trade of a lifetime" sorting Subprime at the exact right moment, there are countless examples of people losing everything.

Those are the stories you won't here.

And the same is true for any investment strategy.

Risk management is everything in investing, because even when all your facts and reasoning are right today, there is always a chance they might change in the coming weeks, months, or years to come.

Am I worried about my bonds? Not really. The Bond market says there is a 66% chance the Fed is done, and that means that historically speaking, by July 2024, long bonds are likely to be up 30% to 60%.

That happens to correspond with the most likely bottom in the bear market as well.

DK S&P 500 Valuation Tool

So basically, the data still supports a major bond rally coming, it's just coming about one year later than initially expected due to record stimulus savings having to be spent down and the lagged effects of 5.25% worth of Fed hikes.