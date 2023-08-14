da-kuk

The Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YINN) is designed to provide three times the daily performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. This index consists of the 50 largest and most liquid public Chinese companies currently trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. YINN aims to offer investors an amplified exposure to Chinese equities, making it a potential tool for capitalizing on short-term market movements.

However, it's essential to understand that YINN is a leveraged ETF. This means that it carries higher risks compared to traditional funds. The use of leverage amplifies both potential gains and losses, making YINN more suitable for short-term trading rather than long-term investing. Furthermore, due to its focus on daily returns, the ETF's performance may deviate significantly from the index's performance over longer periods.

When comparing YINN relative to FXI, we can clearly see unleveraged China has performed significantly better than 3x daily reset China. This makes sense given daily compounding, the multiplier, and a choppy decade for investors.

Tradingview.com

A Deep Dive into the Chinese Economy: Current Scenario and Outlook

The reopening of the Chinese economy has been a focal point in global markets during late 2022 and early 2023. There were high expectations that this reopening would stimulate global demand, driven by Chinese consumers tapping into their substantial savings accumulated during the lockdown. However, recent economic data suggests that the exact opposite has happened.

Economic Indicators and Signals

The latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data aligns with a weaker Chinese economy, with manufacturing, new factory orders, and new export orders all experiencing consecutive monthly declines. The pace of the Chinese reopening appears sluggish, falling short of market expectations.

YCharts

Moreover, the Chinese yuan is facing renewed pressure against the US dollar, indicating potential economic headwinds. A depreciating yuan may exert strain on domestic consumption in China, which has been underwhelming so far.

Tradingview.com

A Closer Look at the Property Market

The Chinese property sector, which accounts for almost 30% of China's GDP, is in deep trouble. Real estate investment, which had its worst year on record in 2022, declined by 7.9% in the first six months of 2023. Developers such as Country Garden, China's biggest property developer, are facing massive losses and potential defaults. The weakening property sector could exacerbate the slowdown in the Chinese economy, adding to the skepticism surrounding the China Bull thesis in the short-term.

The Risk-Reward Equation: Is YINN Worth the Gamble?

YINN's risk-reward profile appears unappealing. While sentiment is low, and Chinese equities may have a reasonable chance of rebounding in time, the current economic fundamentals do not seem strong enough to justify a long position, let alone an exposure involving leverage, such as with YINN.

Investors must also be aware of the risks associated with investing in Chinese equities. These include regulatory uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and potential volatility in the Chinese market. As with any investment, thorough research and understanding of the risks involved are crucial before considering an allocation to YINN.

Key Takeaways: Navigating the YINN Maze

The reopening of the Chinese economy in late 2022 and early 2023 has captured significant attention in global markets. There was great anticipation that this reopening would drive global demand as Chinese consumers tapped into their substantial savings after enduring an extensive lockdown. However, weaker manufacturing indicators, a pressured Chinese yuan, and concerns about a sluggish reopening have contributed to growing skepticism surrounding the bullish outlook for China.

And for all we know, despite my belief that the credit event starts in Japan on a reverse carry trade, the news coming out of China suggests the country could be the match that lights the global margin call fire.