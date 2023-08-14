Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 1:20 PM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)
SA Transcripts
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nahla Azmy - Head, Investor Relations

Ajay Kochhar - Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tim Johnston - Co-Founder and Executive Chairman

Debbie Simpson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets

Ben Kallo - Baird

Matthew O’Keefe - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, everyone. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Second Quarter 2023 Li-Cycle Holdings Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Nahla Azmy, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nahla Azmy

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for Li-Cycle’s review of our business and financial results ended June 30, 2023. We will start today with formal remarks from Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman; and Debbie Simpson, Chief Financial Officer. We will then follow with the Q&A session. Ahead of this call, Li-Cycle issued a press release and a presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.li-cycle.com.

On this call, management will be making statements based on current expectations, plans, estimates and assumptions, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Li-Cycle. Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements if any of our key assumptions are incorrect, including because of factors discussed in today’s press release, during this conference call and in our past reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada.

