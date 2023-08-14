Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBDQQ) Investor Update Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.91K Followers

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (OTC:DBDQQ) Investor Update Transcript August 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Sikora - Investor Relations

Octavio Marquez - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

James Barna - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Diebold Nixdorf Investor Update Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to our host, Chris Sikora, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Chris.

Christopher Sikora

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Diebold Nixdorf's Investor Update Call. Today, we have with us CEO, Octavio Marquez; and CFO, Jim Barna, to accompany our prepared remarks, we have posted our slide presentation to the Investor Relations section of our corporate website.

Before we begin, I will remind all participants that during this call, you will hear forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the expectations and beliefs of our management team at the time of this call, but they are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Additional information on these factors can be found in the company's periodic and annual filings with the SEC. Participants should be mindful that subsequent events may render this information to be out of date. We will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. As noted on Slide 3, a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in the supplemental schedules of presentation.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Octavio.

Octavio Marquez

Thank you, Chris, and thank you all for joining us. Today marks a pivotal moment for Diebold Nixdorf, as the company has emerged from its financial restructuring and is relisting in the New York Stock Exchange. The

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.