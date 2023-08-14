Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Novavax Q2 2023 Earnings Review: Still Drinking At The Last Chance Saloon

Aug. 14, 2023 2:57 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)1 Comment
Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Novavax announced Q2 2023 earnings last week - revenues were $424m, net income was $58m.
  • It's an improved performance for the bottom line after the COVID vaccine maker made net losses of $(668)m and $(1.7bn) in 2022 and 2021.
  • The company is focused on the upcoming fall vaccination season in the US and has a vaccine candidate with proven efficacy that it says is ready to distribute.
  • The scale of the opportunity is unknown at this time - a best case scenario could be worth low-to-mid single digit billion dollar revenues to the company.
  • Novavax is still drinking in the last chance saloon, with concerns over its future as a going concern - the fall vaccine season could be "do or die" for the company.
Last Chance Saloon, a popular destination for tourists and motorcycle riders in Wayne Alberta

todamo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is the "so close, but yet so far" story of the government sponsored, COVID mass-vaccination era.

For a full history of the company's rags, to riches, then back to rags story, which saw

Comments (1)

A
Amenecker
Today, 3:10 PM
Premium
Comments (159)
If it wasn’t for the $350M Canada gave them to cancel their order they’d already be bankrupt…once they burn through that cheddar they’re toast.
