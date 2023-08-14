Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coinbase Undervalued At 4.4x 2021 Earnings Adjusted For Underlying Asset Value

Aug. 14, 2023 3:09 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)BTC-USD1 Comment
Summary

  • Coinbase is trading at just 5.5x 2021 earnings, or 4.4x earnings when adjusting for underlying net asset value of $16.24 per share.
  • Coinbase is taking advantage of the market's discount pricing of its bonds, executing bond repurchases at a discount on both its 2026 convertible notes and its 2031 senior notes.
  • Q2 earnings show improvements in cost control, with a reduction in operating expenses driven by reduced headcount, G&A, and technology and development expenses.
  • Coinbase will have increased custodial fee revenue from its surveillance sharing agreements with the 7 pending Bitcoin ETF applications, if approved.
  • Selling puts may be an ideal entry strategy due to high premiums and implied volatility on COIN options.

Securities And Exchange Commission Sues Large Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Binance And Coinbase

Justin Sullivan

Coinbase Rapidly Growing but Trading at Just 5.5x 2021 Earnings, or 4.4x 2021 Earnings when Adjusting for Underlying Asset Value

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is a rapidly growing cryptocurrency exchange that generates revenue through transaction fees, subscription fees, custodial fees, and interest

Noor Darwish is Founder and Managing Director at Crescent Capital, a sharia-compliant real estate private equity firm that invests in commercial real estate. Noor has $250M in real estate acquisitions experience at Essential Properties Realty Trust, and holds $2.3M in real estate in his personal portfolio. He was formerly a management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he worked on real estate strategy for multi-billion dollar real estate portfolios. He holds a B.S. in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University. Noor covers and invests in companies trading at substantial discounts to their net asset value or liquidation value. Noor recently moved to Puerto Rico to take advantage of its 0% capital gains tax rate on equities and cryptocurrencies as part of the Act 60 program, and encourages the Seeking Alpha audience expecting significant capital gains in the coming years to speak with tax professionals to see if the program makes sense for you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

b
blacksaleem
Today, 3:39 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.5K)
Never seen an analyst quote a PE on two year prior earnings. And those earnings were an inflated one off. Most forward estimates are currently for more losses and judging from recent trading volume, those estimates are optimistic.
