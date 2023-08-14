Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IVE: Growth-Oriented Market Could Be Losing Steam, Calling In Value ETFs (Technical Analysis)

Aug. 14, 2023 3:21 PM ETiShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
William Morton profile picture
William Morton
104 Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. stock market may be due for a small correction as growth securities' first-half momentum shows signs of weakening, leading the market to a critical junction.
  • Apple's recent decline could further indicate a possible market reversal, as this symbol of technological growth recently plunged almost 10% in just five days after outperforming in the months prior.
  • I rate IVE a Hold, as this ETF could be well-positioned for growth in the event of a market reversal, but lacks directionality and stability at the moment.

Businessman analyzing company"s financial balance sheet working with digital augmented reality graphics. Businessman calculates financial data for long-term investment.

Thapana Onphalai

The United States stock market remains at what I think is a critical junction as investors evaluate the sustainability of the 2023 bull market. Growth securities outperformed value during the first half of the year, however, this momentum has since

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
104 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.