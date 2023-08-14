Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SNDL, Inc. (SNDL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 2:30 PM ETSNDL Inc. (SNDL)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.92K Followers

SNDL, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Zach George - Chief Executive Officer

Alberto Paredero - Chief Financial Officer

Tank Vander - President, Liquor Retail

Tyler Robson - President of Cannabis

Conference Call Participants

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

Andrew Partheniou - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic and Associates

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to SNDL's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. This morning, SNDL issued a press release announcing their financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30th, 2023. This press release is available on the company's website at sndl.com and filed on EDGAR and SEDAR as well. The webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on sndlgroup.com website. SNDL has also posted a supplemental investor presentation on its website.

Presenting on this morning's call, we have Zach George, Chief Executive Officer; Alberto Paredero, Chief Financial Officer; Tank Vander, President, Liquor Retail; and Tyler Robson, President Cannabis.

Before we start, I would like to remind investors that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions could constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Risk factors that could affect results are detailed in the company's financial reports and other public filings that are made available on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Additionally, all financial figures mentioned are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. We will now make prepared remarks, and then we'll move on to analyst questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Zach George.

Zach George

Hi, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2023 earnings call. SNDL’s growth over the past two years is nothing short of incredible. Our journey from less than $10 million in net

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

MarionPolk2017 profile picture
MarionPolk2017
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (3.26K)
Since net book value per share is more than double the current market price of SNDL, it seems to me that using some cash on hand to buy stock at the current market price would be a very sound investment.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.