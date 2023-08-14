Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBXBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2023 2:49 PM ETMicrobix Biosystems Inc. (MBXBF), MBX:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.92K Followers

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (OTCQX:MBXBF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Honig - Investor Relations

Cameron Groome - Chief Executive Officer and President

Kenneth Hughes - Chief Operating Officer

James Currie - Chief Financial Officer

Deborah Honig

Good morning. Thanks everyone for joining us today. We are going to have a review of Microbix's Q3 numbers, as well as an update on some of the catalysts that happened over the past quarter. With me as always, I have Cameron Groome, CEO, Kenneth Hughes, COO, and Jim Currie, CFO.

We won't be working off a presentation. There will be quite a bit of Q&A in the session. But this presentation will contain forward-looking statements, which you can find on the presentation on the website, which has been updated after the quarter. And as I mentioned, there will be Q&A, so feel free to enter those in the bottom of your screen, or you can email them to me.

With that out of the way, I would like to introduce Cameron. Hi, Cameron.

Cameron Groome

Good morning, Deborah. Thank you very much and thank you for joining us as I think, Jim and Ken. Q3 was relatively noisy quarter, so I thought we would take some time this morning to unpack the results as well as touch on some of the milestones we achieved over the months since our last investor call in mid-May around our Q2 results. And one of the first things I would bring to the four would be our execution of an alliance for Kinlytic urokinase, our drug asset that was announced on May 16th .

And this partnership really achieves our goal of fully funding the return of Kinlytic with the use of third-party funds and resources, so that we are

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.