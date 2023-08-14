Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DoorDash Continues To Dash Swiftly

Aug. 14, 2023 3:51 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)AMZN, UBER, WMT2 Comments
LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • DoorDash reported impressive Q2 2023 earnings with growth in marketplace GOV, orders, revenue, and EBITDA margin.
  • The market's negative reaction to the earnings seems disconnected from the company's strong operating and financial momentum.
  • DoorDash's expansion into grocery and other verticals, as well as its competitive advantages in logistics speed, customer acquisition, and delivery costs position it for long-term growth.

Female athlete running on a footbridge

Ivan Pantic/E+ via Getty Images

Q2 Earnings Takeaways

After DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reported Q2 2023 earnings on August 2nd, the stock has fallen 15% since then. However, the earnings results demonstrated impressive growth:

  • Marketplace GOV and orders grew 26% and 25% respectively

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DASH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

taskassistant
Today, 5:04 PM
Nice review but you've left out worker happiness and employee turnover. Store employees hate these delivery people and state it boldly in stores. Dashers treated badly by coffee maidens. Dasher tips are hidden as Doorr dash pushs non tipping cheap orders in group. Good tippers get cheated. Some these things will have major impacts down the line. Along with support people cancel orders and keep customer money, without giving customer products they've paid for? It's not all Rosy. Got to look at all sides
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
Today, 5:19 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (59)
@taskassistant I agree that no system is perfect. Regarding the delivery driver quality issue, there will inevitably be some bad apples, but I believe this can be managed. Both restaurants and customers can report any unprofessional behavior by drivers. Since DoorDash rarely assigns more than 2 orders to a driver simultaneously, the reward for stealing food is low compared to the risk of getting caught and deactivated from the platform.
