Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PENN Entertainment Hits The Jackpot With ESPN Bet: $134 Price Target For 2028

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.84K Followers

Summary

  • PENN Entertainment (PENN) is a deep-value stock with a market cap of $3.5 billion and a P/E ratio of 6x earnings.
  • Penn's acquisition of Barstool Sports for $551 million was unsuccessful, but the company is now rebranding as ESPN Bet, capitalizing on the growing sports betting market in the US.
  • ESPN Bet has the potential to generate billions in revenue per year and capture a significant portion of the sports betting market, especially with the support of ESPN's large TV audience.
  • If executed properly, PENN shareholders can expect to make 5x their investment or more in the next five years. And if you like PENN, consider buying GLPI as well.
Fan of american football. Man with a ball watching TV.

Arseniy45/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports betting on a federal level in 2018 in its landmark Murphy vs. NCAA ruling, sparking a modern-day gold rush by operators looking for a piece of the estimated $30 billion per year US

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.84K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PENN, GLPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

A
All-in-MSOS
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments (652)
Very long PENN. If they hadn’t been wasting $ on M&A / trying to chase expansion they’d have enough funds from their regional casinos to pay off debt and buyback the entire company .
ESPN should be a much better fit. Expect a big bounce when the app goes live
d
deadhead213
Today, 5:12 PM
Premium
Comments (5.33K)
It’s a shame Portnoy, couldn’t get his sheet together, and help $PENN, instead of being a hinderance to expansion. Shameful, how this turned out. Hopefully, and I believe it will, be a fantastic fit for both. Ad dollars alone will be very profitable imho
T
Trade em fast
Today, 4:26 PM
Premium
Comments (153)
Love the article and I agree. Only incorrect statement is that Portnoy is selling. Portnoy has said he is NOT selling
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 4:30 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.99K)
@Trade em fast they filed an 8-K allowing him to sell a few days ago. It definitely appears that's what he's doing, although he may choose to hold.
OlePhart profile picture
OlePhart
Today, 4:18 PM
Premium
Comments (462)
PENN might be holding all aces or they might be bluffing. I’m not ready to buy in especially after reading about the current condition of the “industry”.
d
duke223
Today, 4:16 PM
Comments (409)
Why did no one want ESPN & had to take a half priced deal with Penn?
Opening in the middle of Football season will be problematic. how many users of other sights will just pick themselves up & leave to go to ESPN? How much money will Penn spend on promotions in an attempt to get users? Penn said on their site ESPN won't be profitable till 2027.
To me this seems like a high risk/reward trade as Penn had barstool & failed. They are in less states than FanDuel & DraftKings. There seems to be a defacto boycott of Disney. How this will effect ESPN is to be seen
This seems like a high risk time will tell all scenario, not so sure there will be a rush to drop platforms people have been using for many years
Good Luck
Chicken of the Cave profile picture
Chicken of the Cave
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (2.34K)
Gutsy call on the price target!
But backed with sound logic…
👍
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.