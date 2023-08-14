IEO: Oil Production Expected To Rise, E&P Companies Remain Cheap
Summary
- EIA's latest update shows a significant increase in US oil production, benefiting exploration and production companies in the Energy sector.
- iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) is recommended for investment based on its low valuation, positive seasonal trends, and decent technical picture.
- IEO offers industry diversification, strong yield, and a favorable technical setup, making it a promising fund for the remainder of 2023.
- Following a strong rally since early June, I outline key price levels to watch.
Back in my days trading power at an energy marketing firm a few years ago, I would always look forward to the EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). The report dives into the fundamentals of the domestic oil, natural gas, renewable energy, and power markets. It is also chock full of great charts, which I particularly enjoyed parsing through. What’s bullish today is the state of CONUS oil production. The EIA’s latest update shows a significant increase in oil production compared to the July outlook. That should be a tailwind for small and large-sized exploration and production companies in the Energy sector.
I reiterate my buy rating on the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) based on its low valuation, positive seasonal trends, and decent technical picture.
Oil Demand Seen Rising In the Quarters Ahead
IEO invests in public equity markets of the US. It invests in stocks of companies operating across energy, oil, gas, and consumable fuels, oil and gas exploration and production sectors. It seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the oil and gas E&P sector, according to iShares.
The $733 million AUM fund pays a high 3.75% trailing 12-month dividend yield and features a low to moderate annual expense ratio of 0.40%. Tradeability and liquidity are strong with IEO as its 30-day median bid/ask spread is just three basis points, though the 30-day average volume is not all that high at just 103,000. Still, the 48-holding portfolio offers income-seeking value investors an enticing yield and a portfolio with a modest P/E of just 6.5 times, per the issuer. IEO is a volatile fund, though. Its 3-year average standard deviation is 39% compared to the S&P 500’s typical volatility reading near 20%.
IEO plots on the upper left of the Morningstar Style Box, so it is very much a large-cap value fund. But there is significant mid-cap exposure at more than 30% - just 13% of the allocation is considered small cap. Notably different from the S&P 500, there is 0% exposure to large-cap growth. With a big value tilt and high yield, IEO should do well as rates rise, and commodity prices increase (a combination that usually favors value stocks). A key risk is that about 40% of the ETF is invested in its top 4 holdings, so keeping up with events regarding ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Pioneer Natural Resources is important.
IEO: Portfolio & Factor Profiles
The ETF is obviously focused on the Energy sector, but there is some industry diversification. 73% of the portfolio is in E&P names, as you would expect, while there is a 20% weight toward more downstream refining and marketing firms. Just 7% is invested in storage and transportation Energy sector companies.
IEO: Some Industry Diversification
Compared to its peers, IEO holds its own. Its expense ratio is toward the lower end of the peers’ range, while IEO has a strong yield and is larger in AUM size.
Peer Comparison
Seasonally, the situation with IEO has turned more bullish, according to data from Equity Clock. Mid-August has historically been a favorable time to get long oil & gas exploration & production stocks after what is often a corrective period from early June through the first half of Q3.
IEO: Bullish Stretch on the Calendar
The Technical Take
Oil & gas E&P stocks struggled from late 2022 through much of Q2 this year. The summer has sparked a buying wave as oil prices have been on the increase. Notice in the chart below that IEO now features a very strong RSI momentum reading and appears poised to threaten its 2022 double-top of $106 in my view. Long-term support rests in the upper $70 – an area I noted in my previous look at the fund.
That spot held like a champion on two tests after the April article, then the fund rallied through a downward sloped resistance line and its flat 200-day moving average. What is also encouraging here is that the ETF is above a high amount of volume by price from the $77 to $95 zone – so even on a pullback, we should see buyers step back in. We might even get a bullish golden cross (when the 50-day moving average crosses above the long-term 200dma) later this quarter. For now, long with a near-term target of $106 is in play. A bullish breakout above the highs last year would result in a measured move price objective to near $135 based on the height of the $77 to $106 range.
Overall, I like the technical setup more today than in the spring.
IEO: Bullish Breakout From the 2022-23 Downtrend, Eyeing the $106 High
The Bottom Line
I reiterate my buy rating on IEO. Its valuation continues to appear robust despite the Q2 year-on-year decline in Energy sector earnings. With a low P/E, high dividend yield, and encouraging chart, IEO is a fund to own as we enter the backstretch of 2023.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments