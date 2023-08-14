zhengzaishuru

Back in my days trading power at an energy marketing firm a few years ago, I would always look forward to the EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). The report dives into the fundamentals of the domestic oil, natural gas, renewable energy, and power markets. It is also chock full of great charts, which I particularly enjoyed parsing through. What’s bullish today is the state of CONUS oil production. The EIA’s latest update shows a significant increase in oil production compared to the July outlook. That should be a tailwind for small and large-sized exploration and production companies in the Energy sector.

I reiterate my buy rating on the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) based on its low valuation, positive seasonal trends, and decent technical picture.

Oil Demand Seen Rising In the Quarters Ahead

EIA

IEO invests in public equity markets of the US. It invests in stocks of companies operating across energy, oil, gas, and consumable fuels, oil and gas exploration and production sectors. It seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the oil and gas E&P sector, according to iShares.

The $733 million AUM fund pays a high 3.75% trailing 12-month dividend yield and features a low to moderate annual expense ratio of 0.40%. Tradeability and liquidity are strong with IEO as its 30-day median bid/ask spread is just three basis points, though the 30-day average volume is not all that high at just 103,000. Still, the 48-holding portfolio offers income-seeking value investors an enticing yield and a portfolio with a modest P/E of just 6.5 times, per the issuer. IEO is a volatile fund, though. Its 3-year average standard deviation is 39% compared to the S&P 500’s typical volatility reading near 20%.

IEO plots on the upper left of the Morningstar Style Box, so it is very much a large-cap value fund. But there is significant mid-cap exposure at more than 30% - just 13% of the allocation is considered small cap. Notably different from the S&P 500, there is 0% exposure to large-cap growth. With a big value tilt and high yield, IEO should do well as rates rise, and commodity prices increase (a combination that usually favors value stocks). A key risk is that about 40% of the ETF is invested in its top 4 holdings, so keeping up with events regarding ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Pioneer Natural Resources is important.

IEO: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

The ETF is obviously focused on the Energy sector, but there is some industry diversification. 73% of the portfolio is in E&P names, as you would expect, while there is a 20% weight toward more downstream refining and marketing firms. Just 7% is invested in storage and transportation Energy sector companies.

IEO: Some Industry Diversification

iShares

Compared to its peers, IEO holds its own. Its expense ratio is toward the lower end of the peers’ range, while IEO has a strong yield and is larger in AUM size.

Peer Comparison

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, the situation with IEO has turned more bullish, according to data from Equity Clock. Mid-August has historically been a favorable time to get long oil & gas exploration & production stocks after what is often a corrective period from early June through the first half of Q3.

IEO: Bullish Stretch on the Calendar

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

Oil & gas E&P stocks struggled from late 2022 through much of Q2 this year. The summer has sparked a buying wave as oil prices have been on the increase. Notice in the chart below that IEO now features a very strong RSI momentum reading and appears poised to threaten its 2022 double-top of $106 in my view. Long-term support rests in the upper $70 – an area I noted in my previous look at the fund.

That spot held like a champion on two tests after the April article, then the fund rallied through a downward sloped resistance line and its flat 200-day moving average. What is also encouraging here is that the ETF is above a high amount of volume by price from the $77 to $95 zone – so even on a pullback, we should see buyers step back in. We might even get a bullish golden cross (when the 50-day moving average crosses above the long-term 200dma) later this quarter. For now, long with a near-term target of $106 is in play. A bullish breakout above the highs last year would result in a measured move price objective to near $135 based on the height of the $77 to $106 range.

Overall, I like the technical setup more today than in the spring.

IEO: Bullish Breakout From the 2022-23 Downtrend, Eyeing the $106 High

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on IEO. Its valuation continues to appear robust despite the Q2 year-on-year decline in Energy sector earnings. With a low P/E, high dividend yield, and encouraging chart, IEO is a fund to own as we enter the backstretch of 2023.