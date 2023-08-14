Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pros And Cons Of Investing In Digital Realty Trust

Summary

  • Digital Realty has outperformed the broader REIT sector with a total return of about 23% this year.
  • The company has a strong track record of returning value to shareholders through dividends, having them increased each year for the past 18 years.
  • Debt and potential refinancing needs pose a significant risk for the company, and interest rates will play a crucial role in its financial performance.
  • From a valuation point of view, we see limited upside from the current levels, based on our dividend discount models.
  • For these reasons, we rate DLR as "hold".

computer network server room

Nikada

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. Year-to-date the firm has substantially outperformed the broader REIT sector with a total return of about 23%.

Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy, and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

A
AJBKM
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments (45)
DLR just did a 9% dividend increase.
divneer profile picture
divneer
Today, 4:16 PM
Premium
Comments (239)
It has paid the same dividend for the last 7 quarters. No annual increase as before.
