Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lilium N.V: Leading In The Electric Aircraft Revolution

Aug. 14, 2023 4:15 PM ETLilium N.V. (LILM)LILMW
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • Lilium reported Q2 2023 EPS of -$0.090, beating estimates by $0.06, despite no profit or revenue.
  • The company began wind tunnel testing on a complete 1-to-2.5 scale Lilium jet model to validate flight physics and aerodynamics.
  • Lilium raised $192 million in funding, fully financing its eVTOL program until 2025 and supporting the commercial launch of the Lilium jet.
eVTOL fly over the city

XH4D

Transportation Company Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) reported Q2 2023 EPS of -$0.090 beating consensus estimates by $0.06. Despite registering no profit or revenue for the quarter, the stock has gained over 180% (QoQ) and is trading 64% below the 52-week high of $3.17.

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.69K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.