Just a couple of weeks ago, I called Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) an odd player in the beauty market. This comes as the company aims to disrupt a traditional beauty and wellness market by using technology and solely operating a direct-to-consumer business model.

With growth being very strong and solid earnings being posted, there was much to like, as I still had some (valuation) questions before potentially jumping on board.

After a resilient second quarter, I am indeed left with more questions than answers, as the business is set to post softer results in the second half of the year, while elevated stock-based compensation expenses are set to continue to impact GAAP earnings, meaning a wait-and-see approach still the way to go for me here.

Transforming Beauty And Wellness With Technology

Oddity aims to disrupt a traditional beauty and wellness industry from multiple aspects, a few of them highlighted already in the introduction. The other key distinguishing feature is that the company takes the perspective of an outsider, and employs many scientists to try to create better products and provide better recommendations to customers.

After the first brand launch as recent as 2018, Oddity has seen more than 40 million users leave over a billion data points, to be fed into the database of the model. This has resulted in more than 4 million active customers - those who bought the company's products in the past twelve months - that is, products of the brands Il Makiage or SpoiledChild. With a more than $600 billion global market ready to be disrupted, the company targets a huge market with many distinguishing features.

The company went public at $35 per share, although the shares rose to the $47 mark on the first day of trading, pushing up the equity valuation to $2.65 billion, as I pegged the enterprise valuation at $2.47 billion at those levels following a $180 million pro forma net cash position.

To put these numbers into perspective, Oddity generated $110 million in sales in 2020, just two years after its founding, as the company posted solid operating profits of $16 million. Revenues doubled to $222 million in 2021, although the operating earnings were stuck around $19 million. Growth slowed down in 2022, but a $324 million revenue number was still solid, as operating earnings advanced to $27 million.

With revenue growth slowing down to 46% for all of 2022, the company started 2023 on a strong footing with first quarter sales up 83% to $165 million. The bigger achievement might be that operating profits jumped to $25 million.

The second quarter guidance called for sales at $135-$145 million, with sales at the midpoint being up by 43% year-over-year. While the growth slowdown is noteworthy, adjusted EBITDA was set to come in around $34 million, which compares to a first quarter adjusted EBITDA number of $28 million.

Believing that an extrapolation of the results yields $560 million in sales and operating earnings around one hundred million, the resulting 4.4 times sales multiple and 25 times operating earnings multiple looked reasonable given the growth of the businesses, although the volatility in the growth numbers is evident.

Given all these factors, I was very interested in Oddity given the positive developments discussed above, but feared the volatility of the business performance and the brand strength and the longevity of growth. Nonetheless, I decided not to participate given the sequential declines in second quarter sales and uncertainty on stock-based compensation expenses, as I took a wait-and-see approach.

A Solid Second Quarter

By early August, Oddity Tech posted very strong quarter results with revenues of $151 million topping the higher end of the revenue guidance of $145 million, being up by 55% compared to the year before. The company posted GAAP earnings of $30 million for the quarter and ended with a net cash position of $107 million. Remember that the quarter ended on the final day of June, so this was ahead of the IPO.

With 1.7 million shares in the IPO being sold by the company, I peg pro forma net cash around $170 million here. With about 57 million shares trading at $52, operating asset valuations come in around $2.8 billion here.

While the current quarterly earnings power of $30 million (equal to $0.52 per share) looks comforting, certainly if we annualise this and add back the net cash balances, I am still cautious. The company now sees full year sales between $475 and $480 million. This comes after sales in the first half of the year came in at $317 million already, indicating that sales in the second half of the year are seen at just $158-$163 million, which reveals severe seasonality. After all, sales in the second half of the year are largely the same as seen in each of the first two quarters of the year!

For the third quarter, sales are seen between $81 and $85 million, up between 18 and 23% on the year before. This suggests that the fourth quarter is seen even a bit weaker from a revenue perspective. The company sees third quarter stock-based compensation expenses at $14 million and while this should likely be a largely one-time item in relation to the IPO, there is a sticky element to it as well. The company guides for an $8 million stock-based compensation expense in the fourth quarter, trending at a far higher rate than the roughly $2 million reported in each of the first two quarters of the year.

This suggests that realistic earnings, that is after stock-based compensation expenses, come in around the flat line in the quarters to come, which is rather disappointing. With the company guiding for adjusted earnings at $1.14 per share for the year, and that number not yet including a full year of stock-based compensation expenses, realistic earnings might trend closer to a dollar per share now.

This makes me a bit more cautious than the time of the IPO, exactly for the reason of continued stock-based compensation expenses, as well as the seasonality which hurts the results in the second half of the year.

Still Waiting And See

Given the huge anticipated growth slowdown, the seasonality and the substantial stock-based compensation expenses, I find it very easy to maintain the wait-and-see approach, certainly after shares have moved up another 10% since the first day of trading.

All of these developments make me cautious here, as I fear the timing element of the IPO and hence are not dipping my toes here.